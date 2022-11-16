Williams Lake Hospice Society brings back Memory Tree celebration for 2022

Memorial event for loved ones will return to in-person event at city hall Dec. 4

Jenn Brown and Mindy Johnson from Mint and Lime Catering with their donation box for the Hospice Society. (Carrie Julius photo)

We at Williams Lake Hospice Society are aware that the holiday season may be a difficult time for individuals and families who have experienced the death of a loved one. The bereaved often ask “How will I get through this holiday season?” For the last 27 years we have hosted a ‘Service of Remembrance and Healing’, a time to gather and celebrate those we have loved and lost.

Cancelling the Memory Tree (MT) event during the Covid-19 pandemic was not an option, so the last couple of years we reached out to the community virtually.

We are happy to say that in 2022 we are back in person and extending an invitation to you to celebrate our 27th Annual Memory Tree Celebration in the City Hall chambers Sunday December 4th from 3:00-4:30pm. The ‘In Memory’ book and ornaments for the tree will be available in the City Hall lobby from Monday November 14th – Friday December 2nd. Our volunteers will be at Save on Foods (730 Oliver St) November 17, 18 & 19th from 12:00pm to 6:00pm & November 26, 27 & 28th from 12:00pm to 6:00pm.

Stop by City Hall to add your loved one’s names to the ‘In Memory’ Book (these names will be read aloud at the event) or fill out an ‘In Memory’ slip at one of our community donations boxes.

Please put your name and phone number on the back so that we can enter your name into the annual draw for the Memory Tree Quilt.

A donation box and mailing envelopes will be available to help you donate ‘In Memory’ of your loved ones and support Hospice.

Friday December 2nd is the deadline to add your names to the list, which will be read during the virtual ceremony.

Our Hospice wooden boxes will be placed around the community for everyone to enter their loved one’s name onto an ‘In Memory’ slip, enter their name into our annual draw and make a donation. Our staff and volunteers will be collecting these boxes Friday December 2nd, writing the loved one’s name on an ornament, enter the loved one’s name into the official ‘In Memory’ book and they will lovingly place the ornaments on the tree at City Hall.

Our MT boxes will be at the following locations:

City Hall 450 Mart Street, BFF Fashions 190 Oliver Street, Hub Insurance 11 South 2nd Avenue Unit 1, Marshall’s Store 3036 Cariboo Hwy, The Bean Counter 180B 3rd Ave N, Mint and Lime 327 Oliver Street, Fox Mountain Urban Upcycle A-1160 Dixon Road, The Heeler 77A North 2nd Ave., Panago 439 10th Ave North, Comer Station Convenience Store 315 Mackenzie Ave N

Sunday December 4th, we invite you to drive by City Hall and view the brightly lit outdoor ‘Hospice Tree’.

This annual event is one of our biggest fundraising times of the year, WL Hospice Society is honored to bring back the “Meals and Memories” Cookbooks. This cookbook is dedicated with much love to the memory of Pat Cross. $20 (cash or cheque only), 100 % of proceeds stay in our community and assist in providing comfort care items for individuals during their end-of-life journey. Please contact our office to request a ‘Meals and Memories Cookbook’.

As our office continues to be closed to the public (by appointment only), you can help support WL Hospice Society reach our annual fundraising goals by sharing the information about this event with your friends and family or by contacting our office at 250-392-5430

Or by taking your empty bottles to ‘Return It’ Bottle Depot. Simply say… “These are for Williams Lake Hospice Society”. The great staff at Return It will put the proceeds on our account.

Or donate in any of the following ways…

Online: links on our website www.williamslakehospice.com through our CanadaHelps.org QR code and PayPal (these links require a credit card) Please note our website is under construction…

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/williamslakehospicesociety/ keep your eyes open for our fundraising post, Memory Tree Event link and ‘In Memory’ post with further instructions to have your loved one’s name entered into our ‘In Memory’ Book.

By mail: send cheque or money order to Williams Lake Hospice Society:

P.O. Box 4214, Williams Lake, B.C. V2G 2V3

By e-transfer: admin@williamslakehospice.com

For further information or to become a Friend of Hospice (Membership):

E-mail: admin@williamslakehospice.com

Phone: 250-392-5430

Our best wishes to you and your family for this holiday season. Stay healthy and safe.

On behalf of the Volunteers, Board and Staff of Williams Lake Hospice Society

Charity and DonationsVolunteerWilliams Lake