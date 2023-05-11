Williams Lake home to hospice events during May — Hospice, Palliative Care Awareness Month

The banner sign for Hospice and Palliative care month is up and out on Proctor Street at Third Avenue in Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

May is Hospice Month and once again the Williams Lake Hospice Society is hosting a number of activities to raise awareness and funds.

The organization was at Seedy Saturday on May 6 and will be at the Horsefly Nursery Sunday, May 14.

Sunday, May 28, 2023 from 1-3 p.m. at Scout Island is the Hike for Hospice. People across the country will be gathering pledges and hiking to raise public awareness for hospice palliative care. Form a team and hike with friends, family or coworkers, designate a team captain, choose a team name and hike for fun and funds.

All month long, drop your empties at the Return-It Depot and donate the empties to Williams Lake Hospice Society, look for Memory Seed boxes in local businesses to donate and receive seeds to plant in memory of a loved one.

Choose a day in May to support Williams Lake Hospice as a local business by donating a portion of sales on a certain day, creating a special in support of hospice, or donate a gift card to use in a hospice prize draw.

As well, the local hospice is always looking for other donations such as for the resource library, decorating, cooking, baking, music, prayer or spiritual activities, relaxation and exercise programs for clients and families.

The Williams Lake Hospice Society is a nonprofit, donation-based organization that supports individuals and their loved ones at end-of-life.

Volunteers enhance the support needed to allow individuals to remain at home for as long possible surrounded by their loved ones. Volunteers complement care in the hospital or care facilities and help navigate the structure of the health care system. The society greatly relies on the generosity of the greater community to provide their services.

READ MORE: May is hospice palliative care awareness month

READ MORE: Williams Lake Hospice Society brings back Memory Tree celebration for 2022

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

charityCommunityfundraiserWilliams Lake