Williams Lake high school students are snow angels for a day

Ashleigh Lyons, in front, and some of her Grade 7 Columneetza class were out shovelling neighbourhood driveways on Jan. 24, 2023. (Ashleigh Lyons photo) Luca Warnock, from left, Jenn Alphenaar, Olivia Mike-MacIsaac, Annabelle Owen, Jigar Sidhu, Liam Marchand, and Eileen McIntyre were a group of students from Ashleigh Lyons’ Grade 7 Columneetza class who were out shovelling driveways on Jan. 24, 2023. (Ashleigh Lyons photo) Brian Kwon, from left, Nick Tattrie, Jack Croswell, Jason Toop, Summer Singleton, and Justine Billyboy were some of the students in Ashleigh Lyons’ Grade 7 Columneetza class out shovelling driveways on Jan. 24, 2023. (Ashleigh Lyons photo)

Some in the neighbourhood of Lake City Secondary School – Columneetza campus were visited by some snow angels on Jan. 24.

After a wet and heavy snowfall resulted in some accumulation both on roads and sidewalks, a class of Grade 7 students from the school took up shovels to lend a hand in the neighbourhood.

“I love to give back to my community,” said teacher Ashleigh Lyons, who is in her first year at the school.

Two years previously, her practicum teacher Brandi Vath did the same act of kindness for the community and Lyons thought it was a wonderful idea which also provides some physical education for the students.

“We had fun, we got some honks, waves and people thanking us for shovelling their driveways,” Lyons said.

“I think the kids felt good about themselves.”

The class shovelled 44 driveways in total in the neighbourhood.

