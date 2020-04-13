Williams Lake high school band students engaging with teacher online

Lake City Secondary School band teacher Laura Eilers has gone to online teaching with her students, but has parents coming to pick up instruments, music, reeds, valve oil and Purdy’s chocolates with a tuba marking the spot where she is located in the school. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Just look for the tuba.

That’s what Lake City Secondary School’s band teacher Laura Eilers has been telling parents what door to find her at while as school remains under COVID-19 measures that have closed all in-school learning.

Students are coming by to pick up instruments and sheet music, reeds or valve oil and Purdy’s chocolates to sell.

“Do not come into the bandroom. Knock and wait for Ms. Eilers. Thanks,” a sign reads with a decorated old tuba placed in front on the ground.

For her students at home, she’s set up an online band program she has sent them.

They can practice, record themselves and their efforts get sent back to Eilers for feedback through the program.

“We also have an online teams profile where the students can do a video chat, I can talk to them and give them instructions and everything.”

Eilers has been teaching at the school for nine years and also directs the Williams Lake Community Band.

Read more: Teacher shares a lifelong passion for music and band with lakecity

Last week, when asked for a percentage of students in the district who are able to work online from home, Carrie Pratt, School District 27 manager of communications and executive assistant, said district staff are working towards providing continuity of meaningful opportunities for students.

Teachers and district staff spent last week connecting with families to determine what this looks like for them, in some cases laptops will be going to homes to support this, she confirmed.

“While gathering statistics around these technology loans is possible, I hope you will understand that our priority at this time is to turn our energies to ensuring that our students are well supported at home as they continue learning,” she added.

Read more: VIDEO: Williams Lake teachers reach out to students on first week back to school without them



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

School District No 27 (Cariboo-Chilcotin)