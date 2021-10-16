Runners and walkers warmup outside the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex for a previous city’s Harvest Walk/Run. (Angie Mindus photos)

Runners and walkers warmup outside the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex for a previous city’s Harvest Walk/Run. (Angie Mindus photos)

Williams Lake harvest run, walk and bike set for Sunday, Oct. 17

Pre-registration is not required, the event is free

Local residents of all ages are invited to participate in the city’s sixth annual Harvest Run, Walk and Bike this Sunday, Oct. 17.

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. from the parking lot of the Cariboo Recreation Memorial Complex.

Participants can choose the five-kilometre or 10-kilometre route which will end back at the complex.

Held annually as a way to encourage active and healthy living throughout the year, all forms of active transportation are welcome such as strollers, bikes, rollerblades, scooters, wheelchairs and walkers.

In a news release the city’s events and marketing co-ordinator Greg Sabatino, noted Save-on-Foods and FreshCo will be donating healthy snacks for the the event and the Williams Lake Farmers’ Market has donated a prize giveaway.

Sabatino noted pumpkins and scarecrows will be placed along the route and participants are encouraged to grab a form and play I spy the pumpkin/scarecrow.

All completed forms can be entered to win complimentary family swim and admissions to the complex.

The Harvest Run, Walk and Bike is free.

It is not necessary to pre-register, although all participants will be required to sign a waiver prior to the event for eligible giveaways.

Proof of vaccination is not required, however, due to COVID-19 restrictions up to 100 participants will be eligible to participate in prize draws and giveaways.

For more information call the complex at 250-398-7655.

READ MORE: City of Williams Lake hires new director of community services


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Outdoors and RecreationWilliams Lake

Previous story
Williams Lake Farmers’ Market a growing success

Just Posted

The Canadian Forces flag flies outside office buildings in Ottawa, Tuesday March 9, 2021. Military police say they are investigating “historic” allegations of sexual misconduct involving yet another senior commander, this time the officer responsible for human resources in the Canadian Armed Forces. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Military’s human resources officer under investigation for ‘historic’ sex misconduct

Shari Rushton holds up her phone to show a photograph of her mom, Lori Rushton, who was last seen at her home at 1608 Evergreen Street on Thursday, Oct. 14 at just after 4 p.m. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Update: Williams Lake search for missing senior continues for the second night

Runners and walkers warmup outside the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex for a previous city’s Harvest Walk/Run. (Angie Mindus photos)
Williams Lake harvest run, walk and bike set for Sunday, Oct. 17

Fabiola Fuabert Ruiz and her family serve up authentic Mexican food at the market. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Farmers’ Market a growing success