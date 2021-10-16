Williams Lake harvest run, walk and bike set for Sunday, Oct. 17

Pre-registration is not required, the event is free

Runners and walkers warmup outside the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex for a previous city’s Harvest Walk/Run. (Angie Mindus photos)

Local residents of all ages are invited to participate in the city’s sixth annual Harvest Run, Walk and Bike this Sunday, Oct. 17.

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. from the parking lot of the Cariboo Recreation Memorial Complex.

Participants can choose the five-kilometre or 10-kilometre route which will end back at the complex.

Held annually as a way to encourage active and healthy living throughout the year, all forms of active transportation are welcome such as strollers, bikes, rollerblades, scooters, wheelchairs and walkers.

In a news release the city’s events and marketing co-ordinator Greg Sabatino, noted Save-on-Foods and FreshCo will be donating healthy snacks for the the event and the Williams Lake Farmers’ Market has donated a prize giveaway.

Sabatino noted pumpkins and scarecrows will be placed along the route and participants are encouraged to grab a form and play I spy the pumpkin/scarecrow.

All completed forms can be entered to win complimentary family swim and admissions to the complex.

The Harvest Run, Walk and Bike is free.

It is not necessary to pre-register, although all participants will be required to sign a waiver prior to the event for eligible giveaways.

Proof of vaccination is not required, however, due to COVID-19 restrictions up to 100 participants will be eligible to participate in prize draws and giveaways.

For more information call the complex at 250-398-7655.

