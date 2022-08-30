Williams Lake Harvest Fair ready to welcome everyone

“I know kids are excited and the entrants are excited,” said Tammy Tugnum.

Williams Lake Harvest Fair president Tammy Tugnum, seen here presenting Aidan Ryan the 2019 year’s high point children - junior prize, is excited to see the return of the fair in 2022. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)

After a two-year hiatus, the 43rd annual Williams Lake Harvest Fair (WLHF) will return Sept. 10 and 11 at the curling rink.

WLHF president Tammy Tugnum said it feels really good to be back.

“I know kids are excited and the entrants are excited. We are so lucky with our fair because we have so many groups that work with us.”

A popular community event, the fair celebrates agriculture in the Cariboo, Coast and Chilcotin region, with this year’s theme being Gold Rush.

“It’s always fun to pick a theme and incorporate it,” Tugnum said.

Going with the theme, everyone who pays admission over the weekend will be entered to win a one-ounce gold coin worth $2,500 that will be drawn on Sunday at 4 p.m.

The draw is being co-sponsored by the WLHF and Interior Properties.

Being able to gather again as a community is great because there is such a social aspect to the fair, Tugnum said.

“People come from out of town, they see old friends.”

Every year entertainment and activities are part of the fair and this year is no exception.

Uncle Chris the Clown, a caricaturist, is back as part of the entertainment lineup, Yukon Dan will be there with gold panning and the pet parade will be on Sunday.

The Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin will be doing some wagon rides, and over at the Trail Riders Arena there will be team penning on Saturday and a gymkhana on Sunday.

Additionally, local spinners and weavers will being doing demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

Entries for the fair have been arriving and will be accepted until to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, in-person at city hall reception and the Williams Lake Tribune office at 188 First Ave. North as well as by mail in advance to Williams Lake Harvest Fair Post Office Box 4447, Williams Lake, B.C. V2G 2V5.

Categories include cut flowers, floral art, potted plants, vegetables, canning and preserves, home baking, needlework, quilting, a seniors category for crocheted, knitted, woodwork or sewn items, arts and crafts plus another category for children 12 years and under, homemade wine and beer, photography, rabbits and guinea pigs and poultry.

Anyone dropping off entries is asked to have the entry form, applicable entry fees and exhibitor fees in a sealed envelope addressed to the Williams Lake Harvest Fair.

After 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, entries can also be brought to the curling club harvest fair office between 5 p.m and 8 p.m.

General entry forms and the rules are in the harvest fair booklets, which are available at the Williams Lake Tribune, city hall, and on the Williams Lake Harvest Fair website and Facebook page for downloading.

Tugnum said they will start setting up Tuesday, Sept. 6, with help from the Total Ice Titans who will also help with the tear-down.

“They are a great bunch of kids. Their parents come and help too. They do a really good job.”

As of Monday, Aug. 29, the vendor space was sold out, although Tugnum said there is room left for vendors who can be outdoors and self-contained.

“It does feel good to be sold out two weeks before your event,” she added.



