Williams Lake Harvest Fair cancelled for 2021

It normally takes nine months to plan the event, said fair president Tammy Tugnum

Williams Lake Harvest Fair president Tammy Tugnum accepts a COVID hardship grant in the amount of $2,500 from the city presented by Mayor Walt Cobb. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Organizers of the popular Williams Lake Harvest Fair have decided to cancel for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though some of the provincial restrictions have begun to ease up, Harvest Fair president Tammy Tugnum told the Tribune that two-and-a-half months is not enough time to put the fair together.

“Unfortunately we start in January,” she said. “It is a nine-month process for it to happen each year and there is just not enough time.”

“Even if we do pull off some miracle and get it all organized, if there is one mishap in the reopening and the government decides to roll back what we can and cannot do, we did not feel we had the capacity to deal with that.”

Plans are in the work for a fun event in the fall, with the details yet to be finalized.

It would take place from mid-September for a few weeks for children in town.

“We want to remind everyone the fair is still here, we are not going anywhere, but to financially survive we cannot put our startup money at risk. If we lost all our deposits and everything then where would we be next year? We wouldn’t be able to have the fair.”

The hope for 2022 is to return with a great fair.

Tugnum said they have some substantial plans in the works.

“We plan on putting on a great event next year, I’m sure like everyone else,” she said. “As much as we think we’re OK, I don’t think we’re quite there just yet. I think we’re getting there.”

On Wednesday, June 9, Mayor Walt Cobb presented Tugnum with a COVID-19 hardship grant of $2,500 which will be used toward some repairs of the buildings the fair has near the curling rink where the event is held each year.

Read more: Williams Lake Harvest Fair cancelled for 2020



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake