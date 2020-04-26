Williams Lake Harvest Fair president Tammy Tugnum, seen here presenting Aidan Ryan the 2019 year’s high point children - junior prize, announced Sunday, April 26, that the 43d annual event has been cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic precautions. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Harvest Fair cancelled for 2020

President Tammy Tugnum said the 43rd annual event will not happen due to COVID-19

A popular main event in Williams Lake each fall will not go ahead in 2020.

“We kept holding out hope, but we just don’t see it happening,” said Tammy Tugnum, president of the Williams Lake Harvest Fair board which was preparing to present the 43rd annual.

Tugnum said the board of directors make the difficult decision to cancel.

The Williams Lake Harvest Fair (WLHF) brings together Cariboo-Chilcotin communities to celebrate the best of the season and generates collective memories that span generations, she added.

“We know people could really use the love the fair brings to this community, but following the directive of provincial health authorities, we want to do our part to contribute to hopefully turning the tide on the advancement of the virus. “

Even though things could change by September, she said the board acknowledged the planning and organization of the fair cannot be done at the last minute.

The board agreed it was unfair to seek sponsorship from local businesses and local citizens who have been hit hard by the pandemic.

“The fair depends heavily on the sponsorship of our community and while everyone hopes the restrictions will be lifted long before September, public safety and wellness have been and will always remain our priority.”

In the meantime, the board will continue to meet online to brainstorm for the future.

“As much as it hurts, it’s really the only choice we have,” added director Marg Bublitz.

“We are sad but we will just have to make 2021 a fair to remember.”

All of the board members look forward to celebrating with the community at a future event, and Tugnum said it will be a year to rebuild, work on themselves, focus on their own families and friends.

Tugnum has been part of the fair for about 30 years.

“Guy Cawley, Peter Fofonoff and a handful of others resurrected it 43 years ago. It was the Caribbean Fall Fair and then we changed it to the WL Harvest Fair,” she said.

Read more: Collaboration, love of community grows Williams Lake Harvest Fair

news@wltribune.com

