Williams Lake Halloween bonfire, fireworks display a big hit with community

The Halloween Fireworks was a big hit Monday night, Oct. 31.

The 43rd annual event got underway at the Stampede Grounds just after 7 p.m. with a bonfire, as well as hot dogs and hot chocolate served up by donation courtesy of the Williams Lake Lions Club.

Hosted by the city of Williams Lake Municipal Services department with the support of the Williams Lake Fire Department, other groups that help make the event possible include Williams Lake Community Policing, the Williams Lake Stampede Association and Tolko who donated wood for the fire by Tolko.

One of the year’s most beloved events, the city fireworks could be seen from several vantage points throughout the city.

Many other rural communities also hosted their own fireworks shows as a community celebration.

