Saturday, June 11 the 33rd annual grad parade will kick off an evening of celebrations to be held at the Stampede Grounds. Above is a map of the parade route, which is different than in years’ past. (Image submitted by the Dry Grad committee)

Williams Lake grad celebrations back, better than ever this weekend

The LCSS ceremony will take place Friday evening, Dry Grad is Saturday evening

After two years of pandemic restrictions, Lake City Secondary School graduates will be celebrating in grand fashion this weekend (June 10 and 11).

“We are anticipating 1,600 guests, 225 grads and the staff,” said principal Craig Munroe, noting students who graduated during the restriction didn’t get to see their friends cross the stage.

“There is something to be said when the kids get introduced and they get to walk out. They feel like rock stars. That feeling of accomplishment and achievement, you don’t get in the smaller ones.”

The ceremony will take place Friday in Rink 1 at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex starting at 6 p.m. New this year drummers will be drumming in the grads, and organizers will request speeches are short to keep the event moving along.

Saturday, June 11 will be the 33rd annual Dry Grad celebrations.

The Dry Grad Parade will depart at 5 p.m. from the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, eventually crossing Oliver Street and in behind Shoppers Drug Mart to the side entrance of the Stampede Grounds, where this year’s Dry Grad will take place outdoors with several event tents.

Graduation 2022School District No 27 (Cariboo-Chilcotin)Williams Lake

Seniors support provided at WEAAD event in Williams Lake
11th annual ALS Walk for the Cure hits home for many

