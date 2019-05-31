Williams Lake Girl Guides’ leaders honoured

Photos submitted Theresa Rud smiles with her Rivers North Area Award for Special Events at the Fun and Friendship Camp held at Gavin Lake.

Williams Lake Girl Guide and Pathfinder leaders were recognized at the Fun and Friendship Round Up last weekend.

Longtime member Christine Constabel received the Book of Honour Award, which is one of the highest honours in Girl Guides, at the camp held May 24-26 at Gavin Lake. She has been a leader and inspiration in Williams Lake for girls and Guiders for almost 20 years. Constabel has just completed her final term as Commissioner for Big Sky District and is moving to Vancouver Island.

The Book of Honour was created by Girl Guides of Canada — Guides du Canada, BC Council to recognize outstanding BC Guiders and girls who exemplify the spirit of Guiding. The objective of The Book of Honour is to further promote the vision, mission and values of Girl Guides of Canada, to create a special, lasting form of recognition of outstanding members.

Local Guiders nominated Constabel for the BC Girl Guides Book of Honour Award because of her endless time and dedication to making a difference for so many young girls here in the Cariboo. She is always willing to provide the girls and volunteer Guiders with opportunities to be a part of the organization and her work ethic goes above and beyond what is expected of her and her positions in Guiding.

Read More: Girl Guides camp teaches independence

Constabel uses her creativity to engage girls in activities and she is a well-loved leader for ideas and plans for weekly unit meetings, both in her and other Guiding Units. She is known for her love of outdoor activities, crafts, cooking, campfires, puppet shows and more.

She has constantly promoted Guiding in Williams Lake and spearheaded many community service projects for the girls such as serving tea, pulling invasive weeds at Scout Island and the River Valley Trail, tending to the Community Garden and garbage clean up on the streets. Constabel has lived up to the challenge of the Guiding Law & Promise by encouraging others around her to be confident, resourceful, honest, and respectful. The huge difference Constabel has made in both Williams Lake and the Girl Guides community will be sorely missed.

Theresa Rud, meanwhile, received The Rivers North Area Award for Special Events at Gavin Lake.

Read More: Celebrating International Women’s Day with girl power

Rud has been involved with Guiding in many units in her 3-plus years of Guiding. She is one of the leaders for 1st WL Pathfinders and Onward Rangers. She has helped with many Guiding Events over the years.

Most recently, she was on the Area Fun and Friendship Committee that helped make our Rivers North Area Round Up Camp a huge success. Theresa was one of the main organizers for food for the entire weekend for 57 Guiders. She also took on the huge responsibility of being Guider in Charge for the Victorian Barkerville Trip for all of Rivers North Area Pathfinders, Rangers and Trex this past Christmas.Rud was honoured to receive the Rivers North Area Award for Special Events.

Girl Guides membership is organized into different groups according to age. There are Sparks (ages 5 and 6), Brownies (ages 7 and 8), Guides (ages 9 to 11), Pathfinders (ages 12 to 14), and Rangers (15 to 17 plus). Registration is currently open online for the September start up. Big Sky District Girl Guides is currently looking for Leaders for Sparks , Brownies and Guides for September.

To apply online visit girlguides.ca or email bigskydistrict@gmail.com.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.