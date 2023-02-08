Williams Lake Garden Club gears up for season with talk on starting veggies from seed

A master gardener from Prince George gave some advice on getting growing early

A packed house of avid and aspiring gardeners filled the Seniors Activity Centre for the Williams Lake Garden Club’s first presentation and meeting of 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake Garden Club kicked off their meeting season with a successful lecture and seed swap on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

Over 60 people came out to the Seniors Activity Centre, some to renew memberships and many joining for their first garden club meeting ever. President Deb Radolla said with 30 new members joining, it was the most new members to a meeting yet.

Master gardener Dave Rempel of Prince George gave an in-depth presentation on starting vegetables from seed and ran out of time to answer all the questions his talk generated from the budding and experienced gardeners alike.

The meeting also included the update on the club’s planning for the 2024 garden and art tour, information for members on discounts on gardening-related purchases at some businesses, club financials and some of the upcoming meeting talks.

Speakers planned for this year include Oliver Berger on composting at the March 2 meeting.

Meetings for the Williams Lake Garden Club take place on the first Thursday of most months from now until October at the Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre. For more info, contact club secretary Sheila Wyse at: smwyse@me.com.

