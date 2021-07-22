Williams Lake FreshCo drive-thru breakfast to support child with leukemia’s family

Lucie Bertoli, 11, is going through treatment at BC Children’s Hospital

Lucie Bertoli, 11, is undergoing chemo therapy for leukemia at B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver. (Claire Bertoli photo). Inset, Williams Lake FreshCo owner/manager Marnie Millership. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

FreshCo in Williams Lake is hosting a drive-thru breakfast Friday, July 23, to raise money for a local family whose daughter is undergoing cancer treatments.

“Ryan Bertoli is a pharmacist at our store and we want to help his family with their current situation,” said store owner Marnie Millership.

Bertoli’s daughter Lucie, 11, is going through a second bout of leukemia. She was first diagnosed at the age of seven, beat it in 2020, only to learn in May of this year the cancer was back.

Lucie is presently undergoing chemotherapy at B.C. Children’s Hospital.

Her mom, Claire, said the first month of chemo went very well and everything is going according to plan.

“She’s currently in the second block of chemo. The treatments have been more intense this time and the side effects have been more noticeable,” Claire told the Tribune Tuesday, July 20, noting Lucie is presently in the hospital dealing with some of the side effects.

“She has been so brave and is remaining in good spirits for the most part. We’ll reassess how things are going at the end of the second month, and from there likely do four or so more months more chemo here in Vancouver.”

Claire confirmed they should be able to return home after that and continue treatments in Williams Lake.

Millership said she is stealing the idea for the drive-thru breakfast from a former boss in Vernon, Craig Dickson, who organized one every year to raise money for breast cancer.

“It was a huge hit every year,” she said.

Bagged breakfasts with a choice of coffee or tea will be available by donation.

The event will go from 7 a.m to 10 a.m. in the FreshCo parking lot with the entrance being from Fourth Avenue South.

Additionally, Cataline Elementary School teacher Rya Enns and a student will be selling craft items at the Williams Lake Farmers Market on Friday, July 23, also to raise money for the family.

A month ago the class did an online fundraiser which garnered $10,000 for the Bertoli family and the BGC Williams Lake Club.

