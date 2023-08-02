WLFN 4-H CLUB: 65th annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale

Blaire Camille. Katy Jasper. Kody Camille. Kelsey Camille.

The Williams Lake First Nation 4-H Club has 25 members this year. Our club’s projects this year include Market Steer, Swine, Ewe, Market Lamb, Heifer, Cow/Calf pair and Cloverbud. Our club hosted a beef camp for our steer, heifer and cow/calf members and our sheep members attended and took part in the sheep camp at Lone Butte. WLFN 4-H Club would like to thank our sponsors: DWB, Farm Credit Canada, Williams Lake First Nation, Sugarcane Development Corporation, Royal LePage Interior Properties, PMT Accounting, PEKA Enterprises, Shoppers Drug Mart, and Gibraltar Mines. We would like to invite you to the 65th Annual Show and Sale hosted by BC Livestock.

Blaire Camille

Hi, my name is Blaire Camille and this is my third year in 4-H. I am a member of the Williams Lake First Nations 4-H Club. This year I decided to take on two projects, Market Steer, which is named Panda, and a Heifer named Big Red. I estimate the weight of my market steer to be about 1,450 pounds come Show and Sale. I purchased both my heifer and steer from the Stswecem’c Xget’tem First Nation Band. I look forward to seeing you all at the Williams Lake 4-H District Show and Sale.

Kelsey Camille

Hi, my name is Kelsey Camille. I’m 12 years old and I’ve been in 4-H for six years. This year I’m the secretary of our Williams Lake First Nations 4-H Club and my project is Market Steer. My steer’s name is Rambo and I’m so proud of him because he’s homegrown from my cow. He’s a really sweet guy and will be up for sale at our sale this year. I’m looking forward to showing him, too. He will be about 1,150 pounds by Show and Sale. I’d like to thank my grandpa, Keray Camille, for purchasing my steer last year. See ya there.

Kody Camille

Hi, my name is Kody Camille and I’m the president of the Williams Lake First Nations 4-H Club. I’ve been in 4-H for eight years. My project this year is Market Steer. His name is Juan. He’s a Limo X and homegrown from my grandparents, Heather and Dennis Bremner. Juan has been a challenge halter breaking but he’s looking great and will be finished at around 1,300 pounds at our Show and Sale. I’d like to thank AKC Contracting Ltd. for purchasing my steer last year. I’d also like to invite you all to Show and Sale in August. Hope to see you!

Katy Jasper

Hi! My name is Katy Jasper and this is my fourth year in 4-H and I’m a part of the Williams Lake First Nation 4-H Club. This year I’ve decided to take a Market Steer and Cow/Calf pair. My steer’s name is KALVIN. They are Angus cross and are homegrown. At Show and Sale, KALVIN will weigh approximately 1,275 pounds. I have really enjoyed 4-H this year. My favourite part is my cow/calf pair because I love raising my heifer calf, Ruby. Please come by Show and Sale at the Stockyards and say hi. Thank you to all that support 4-H. See you there!!

Williams Lake