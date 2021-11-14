Williams Lake First Nation shares Sprinkle of Joy with Cariboo Friendship Society

Staff at WLFN collected gently used clothing and winter gear

Cariboo Friendship Society’s Pat Macdonald, left, Virginia Ross, Shane Boxeur and Michelle Buller accept donations of warm winter gear and clothing from Janet Smith and Tanya Thomas of Williams Lake First Nation. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake First Nation recently held its Sprinkle of Joy initiative to collect gently used clothing items and winter gear for people in need.

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, WLFN staffers Janet Smith and Tanya Thomas dropped off a van full of donations to Cariboo Friendship Society (CFS).

Shane Boxeur, CFS shelter co-ordinator, said the donation will be put to good use.

“We get a lot of people, whether they are homeless or coming through town, who need a place to stay and don’t have anything,” Boxeur said.

Smith co-ordinates special events for WLFN and said she put the word out to WLFN staff on Oct. 4 that she was seeking donations.

“Last year we challenged all of our Sugar Cane corporations and they helped purchase 23 brand new winter jackets,” Smith said.

Thomas, senior manager of human resources, thanked Smith for co-ordinating the program for the second year in a row.

“Sprinkle of Joy is an initiative when everyone from the WLFN team comes together to back to the community,” Thomas said. “I’m grateful for the WLFN team to have contributed to this initiative.”

Smith has now initiated a men’s winter coat drive and said anyone who would like to donate coats is asked to contact her at 250-296-3507 ext. 142.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

First NationsWilliams Lake