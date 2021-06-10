Williams Lake First Nation plants 215 orange marigolds to honour Kamloops residential school finding

Little Chiefs Primary School students help plant 215 marigolds at Williams Lake First Nations Sugar Cane community on Wednesday, June 9. (Shawna Philbrick photo)Little Chiefs Primary School students help plant 215 marigolds at Williams Lake First Nations Sugar Cane community on Wednesday, June 9. (Shawna Philbrick photo)
The marigolds were donated by Canadian Tire in Williams Lake. (Shannon Skeels photo)The marigolds were donated by Canadian Tire in Williams Lake. (Shannon Skeels photo)
Signage and lighting will be added to the flowers. (Anna Gilbert photo)Signage and lighting will be added to the flowers. (Anna Gilbert photo)
Marigolds were chosen because they will bloom until it freezes. (Shannon Skeels photo)Marigolds were chosen because they will bloom until it freezes. (Shannon Skeels photo)

A total of 215 orange marigolds have been planted at Williams Lake First Nation’s Sugar Cane community in honour of the children buried at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Donated by Canadian Tire, the flowers were planted Wednesday, June 9, by students and staff from Little Chiefs Daycare and Primary School, as well as WLFN staff and community members.

Organized by Anna Gilbert, who chose marigolds because they will bloom until the ground freezes, the project will also include some signage and lighting.

She said one of the signs will read: “These 215 marigolds are to honour the 215 children who lay lost but never forgotten in the unmarked graves at the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc. May their little souls bloom from the protecting arms of Mother Earth and soar to the sun.”

Read more: OUR HOMETOWN: Truth and reconciliation champion

Gilbert’s husband, WLFN Coun. Rick Gilbert, said the band wanted to do something.

“Anna does a lot of landscaping around the community and saw a perfect spot to plant some flowers.”

Marigolds were chosen because the colour orange would reflect the Every Child Matters and Orange Shirt Day.

Rick went to Canadian Tire and ordered 215 marigolds and did not ask for a discount or anything.

“The next morning the manager phoned me and said the marigolds were in and “no charge.” I asked if she was donating them and she said ‘yes.’”

When he arrived at the store, the manager also told him to pick out the nicest ones.

“We didn’t expect that, but it was super,” Rick said.

He praised the students for their help.

“Without them it would have taken us all day to put in the flowers. I am going to suggest to the band that maybe we rename that lane 215 Way or Survivor Way. We do have St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School site six kilometres away.”

People from Williams Lake are welcome to drive by to have see the flowers and leave shoes or teddy bears if they choose, he added.

Coun. Shawna Philbrick said she was super proud of the support.

“The community came together to plant the marigolds at the last minute,” she said. “It looks amazing. There’s been a lot of traffic going by.”

Philbrick enjoyed planting with her nine-year-old daughter and other students from at Little Chiefs Primary School, she added.

“Just knowing that opportunity was taken away from other individuals, it’s very touching. It rained a bit, but I almost felt like it was tears from the students who attended residential school coming.”

Read more: Williams Lake First Nation planning ground analysis of land near former residential school


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

First NationsWilliams Lake

Previous story
Community invited to congratulate graduates in 2021 Reverse Dry Grad Parade

Just Posted

Little Chiefs Primary School students help plant 215 marigolds at Williams Lake First Nations Sugar Cane community on Wednesday, June 9. (Shawna Philbrick photo)
Williams Lake First Nation plants 215 orange marigolds to honour Kamloops residential school finding

Canadian Tire donated the flowers

The Williams Lake 2021 Reverse Dry Grad Parade will enter from Midnight Drive, with the parade taking place on Western Avenue heading toward Carson Drive. (Image submitted)
Community invited to congratulate graduates in 2021 Reverse Dry Grad Parade

“Right now it’s looking like it will be overcast, but no rain.”

Cataline elementary Kindergarten student Harper Bertoli, 6, completes her Identity Day project — a walk-a-thon to support and raise funds for her sister, 11-year-old Lucie, who has recently been diagnosed with leukemia for the second time — as classmates, teachers and support staff follow along behind, cheering her on. Harper completed three laps of the school with her walker, and has been collecting pledges, totalling close to $3,000. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Community showing ‘More Love for Lucie’ in 11 year old’s second bout with leukemia

“She’s just been really grown up about the whole thing, even comforting me when I’m upset.”

Phyllis Webstad, founder of Orange Shirt Day. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Truth and reconciliation champion

Phyllis Webstad continues to help the country understand the residential school legacy

St. Joseph's Mission site is located about six kilometres from Williams Lake First Nation. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake First Nation planning ground analysis of land near former residential school

St. Joseph’s Mission Indian Residential School operated from 1886 to 1981

NDP MP Leah Gazan rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
NDP calls on Ottawa to recognize residential schools as genocide

MP wants institutions acknowledged as the deliberate, systematic destruction of a cultural group

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Paul Manly says he has no intentions of leaving the Green Party. (House of Commons image)
B.C.’s Green MPs have “no intention” of leaving the party after ‘heartbreaking’ departure

Manly, May only remaining Green MPs after Jennica Atwin left for the Liberals over internal disputes

B.C. Major Crimes Unit is investigating after a woman’s body was found in Naramata home June 9, 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)
BC Major Crimes investigate another murder near Penticton

Police believe all three killings are targeted acts related to drug and gang activities

Police monitor protesters at a blockade in the Fairy Creek area of southwestern Vancouver Island on Wednesday, June 9. (Facebook photo)
Arrests continue to mount despite paused old growth logging on southern Vancouver Island

Number of arrests approach 200 in Fairy Creek protests as activists complain about RCMP tactics

Surrey Bylaw Department is investigating after seven-month-old Odis was mauled to death at Kennedy Park on Monday (June 7, 2021). (Submitted photo)
Family grieving after puppy mauled to death at Surrey park

Surrey Bylaw Department is now investigating

Friday’s Lotto Max draw has reached a record-breaking $120 million in total prizes (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Lotto Max continues to break records as Friday’s draw reaches $120 million in total prizes

$70-million jackpot plus 50 Maxmillions prize draws up for grabs

Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen skates during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game on Monday, September 28, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks’ Virtanen responds to sexual assault lawsuit, says relations consensual

The 24-year-old hockey player has been on leave since the allegations surfaced online in April

FILE – Healthcare workers from Women’s College Hospital prepare doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccine clinic in Toronto on Saturday, April 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
1st dose of mRNA vaccines stops 65% of COVID infections, protects from variants: B.C. study

Study is not peer-reviewed but looks at infections during B.C.’s spring wave

Most Read