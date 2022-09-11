Williams Lake First Nation hosts 1st annual competition pow wow

Williams Lake First Nation’s 1st annual Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow was held Sept. 9-11. (Angie Mindus photos - Williams Lake Tribune)Williams Lake First Nation’s 1st annual Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow was held Sept. 9-11. (Angie Mindus photos - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake First Nation's 1st annual Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow was held Sept. 9-11. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake First Nation's 1st annual Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow was held Sept. 9-11. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake First Nation's 1st annual Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow was held Sept. 9-11. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake First Nation's 1st annual Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow was held Sept. 9-11. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake First Nation's 1st annual Speaking Our Truth Pow Wow Competition was held Sept. 9-11. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake First Nation's 1st annual Speaking Our Truth Pow Wow Competition was held Sept. 9-11. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake First Nation's 1st annual Speaking Our Truth Pow Wow Competition was held Sept. 9-11. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake First Nation's 1st annual Speaking Our Truth Pow Wow Competition was held Sept. 9-11. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake First Nation's 1st annual Speaking Our Truth Pow Wow Competition was held Sept. 9-11. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
The 1st annual Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow saw five drum groups attend. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Chief William Arbor at Williams Lake First Nation came alive with the sights of dancers in beautiful regalia moving to the sounds of drums at the 1st annual Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow Sept. 9-11.

The event kicked off Friday evening with the grand entry at 7 p.m. Two more grand entries on Saturday at 12 noon and 7 p.m. delighted friends and family who gathered to take part in the competition pow wow, with categories including Traditional, Grass, Chicken, Fancy, and Jingle.

Stan Isadore of Driftpile, Alberta served as master of ceremonies, while Frankie Robbins of Esket was the head man, Jim Edgar of Bella Coola was the arena director and Jean William of Williams Lake was the head woman.

New to dancing himself, Chief Willie Sellars extended a warm welcome to First Nations and non-First Nations alike to join them at the event.

The final day of the pow wow is Sunday, with grand entry at noon.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CaribooDanceIndigenous

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about grandparents?

Just Posted

Marcus Deausy races to win in the Pro Am open class Saturday, Sept. 10 during Round 6 of the Future West Moto racing series hosted by the Williams Lake Dirt Riders Association. It was the first race for Deausy since an injury this summer sidelined him from competing in the Triple Crown Series. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Racers tear up track at Future West Moto series in Williams Lake

Williams Lake First Nation’s 1st annual Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow was held Sept. 9-11. (Angie Mindus photos - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake First Nation hosts 1st annual competition pow wow

Anna Heppner (from left), Sheilah Olson, Cary Olson, Chad and Ashley Fofonoff and Serena Neels spend Friday evening (Sept. 9) determining the top wines submitted for judging at the Williams Lake Harvest Fall. Chad is following in the footsteps of his father Peter who volunteered as a convener for the wine category for many years, something Chad is now doing. This year they taste tested 14 wines. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Volunteers at the heart of Williams Lake Harvest Fair

The Horsefly River Salmon Festival returns this year and expects a big return of fish to the system. (Tribune file photo)
Horsefly Salmon Festival expects big fun and lots of fish