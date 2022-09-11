Williams Lake First Nation hosts 1st annual competition pow wow

Williams Lake First Nation’s 1st annual Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow was held Sept. 9-11. (Angie Mindus photos - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Chief William Arbor at Williams Lake First Nation came alive with the sights of dancers in beautiful regalia moving to the sounds of drums at the 1st annual Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow Sept. 9-11.

The event kicked off Friday evening with the grand entry at 7 p.m. Two more grand entries on Saturday at 12 noon and 7 p.m. delighted friends and family who gathered to take part in the competition pow wow, with categories including Traditional, Grass, Chicken, Fancy, and Jingle.

Stan Isadore of Driftpile, Alberta served as master of ceremonies, while Frankie Robbins of Esket was the head man, Jim Edgar of Bella Coola was the arena director and Jean William of Williams Lake was the head woman.

New to dancing himself, Chief Willie Sellars extended a warm welcome to First Nations and non-First Nations alike to join them at the event.

The final day of the pow wow is Sunday, with grand entry at noon.

