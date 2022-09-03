Williams Lake First Nation block party aimed to entertain while educating

Gracie-Lynn Sellars, left, was getting a helping hand with a game from Courtney de Villiers, speech and learning pathologist with the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre at the WLFN block party event on Aug. 26. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Shannon Coppock, an occupational therapist with the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre, helps out Dawson Sellars with an interactive game as part of the WLFN block party event on Aug. 26. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Trent Eisenman, left, and Niklaus Friesen were enjoying some friendly competition at the WLFN block party at the Byron Louie Memorial ball diamond. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Chance Sellars, left, and Taya Wycotte, were showing off their temporary airbrush tattoos they picked out at the WLFN block party event on Aug. 26. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) hosted a community block party on Aug. 26 at the Byron Louie Memorial ball diamond.

The all-day event was free and open to everyone, with games and activities, prizes, bouncy castles, and lots of participation from other community groups.

Kyleen Toyne, WLFN social development coordinator, and Willem Faasse, WLFN FireSmart coordinator, partnered on the event to help get some messages out to the community about the Fire Smart program and things people can do to protect their property prior to and during wildfire season.

Live music was scheduled for later in the day as well.



ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CaribooCommunityFirst NationswildfireWilliams Lake