Organizers of the first-ever Williams Lake Pride Festival, Denise Deschene (from left), Jordin Laustch, Chastity-Blu Wright, Charlotte Mortimer, Brittany Cleminson and Whitney Spearing have received the green light to host a parade on Saturday, July 27. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Williams Lake first-ever Pride in the Puddle parade approved by city council

The parade will be part a pride festival in the lakecity

Organizers of a 2019 Pride! in the Puddle Festival in Williams Lake scheduled for July 27 and 28 received unanimous approval from city council at its regular meeting Tuesday.

It will be the first Williams Lake Pride Festival, said festival chair Charlotte Mortimer during a presentation to city council.

Things will kick off with a parade on Saturday, July 27 at 11 a.m. departing from the Central Cariboo Arts Centre, ending in Boitanio Park where there will be a celebration.

“We do have police escort at the front of the parade and we will have two quads with search and rescue at the back,” Mortimer said, adding they have contacted many other organizations in the community that will be walking in the parade or hosting tables at the community event taking place in the park after the parade until 4 p.m.

The event in the park will be family-oriented with different information booths, games, bouncy castles, musicians, and anyone that can entertain, she said.

Read more: Williams Lake gets a rainbow crosswalk

Coun. Jason Ryll thanked Mortimer for the presentation, said he looked forward to it, and asked what the event will mean for the Williams Lake Pride Society.

“This actually shows our members that Williams Lake is a safe and inclusive community for members of our society that are interested in bringing in tourists to other areas and see what our beautiful community has to offer,” Mortimer responded. “Personally, I think it’s long overdue. Quesnel has been doing it, they’ve been doing it in Kamloops. I think we can catch up now.”

On Sunday there will also be a “Coffee in the Park” event at Scout Island from noon to 4 p.m., Mortimer added.

She also asked if Mayor Walt Cobb could give an opening address for the celebration in Boitanio Park on the Saturday.

The Williams Lake Pride Society is a non-profit organization formally incorporated under the BC Societies Act in October 2018.

Read more: Williams Lake Pride Society planning wide range of summer activities


