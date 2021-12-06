Williams Lake firefighters doing food bank drive

Fire department members will be out Tuesday, Dec. 7 in some neighbourhoods

The Williams Lake Fire Department will be doing a drive for the food bank, Tuesday, Dec. 7 and accepting donations at the fire hall on Wednesday, Dec. 8. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

If a member of the Williams Lake Fire Department arrives at your door Tuesday, Dec. 7, don’t be surprised.

The fire department is collecting donations for the Salvation Army food bank and will be going to the areas of Hamel and Signal Point, Pearkes and Centennial Drive, Westridge and Country Club Boulevard and Western Avenue all the way to Twelfth Avenue.

“While the fire department has traditionally conducted a Christmas in July program to help restock the food bank’s shelves, this year we are responding to an increased need to support the community with this initiative,” said assistant fire chief Joan Flaspohler. “We are asking the community to help bring a festive season to those that rely on the food bank by donating non-perishable food items for us to deliver to the Salvation Army.”

Residents in the above areas who would like to participate are asked to place their donations at their front door for the firefighters to collect on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Donations can also be dropped off at the fire hall between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. the following day, Wednesday, Dec. 8.

“I would like to thank everyone in Williams Lake for their ongoing support,” said Flaspohler. “We are grateful for our community’s generosity, and to the Salvation Army for their dedication to helping those in need.”

For more information, contact Assistant Fire Chief Joan Flaspohler at 250-392-1779 or by email at jflaspohler@williamslake.ca.

The city and Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex are also hosting a food drive.

Non-perishable food items can be dropped off at city hall or the recreation complex front desk up until Sunday, Dec. 12.

“It’s that giving time of year and hopefully we can help those in need,” said Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb. “I encourage anyone who can to donate. We have had a tough year on many fronts so all the help we can give will be appreciated.”

Kaitlyn Atkinson, manager of recreation with the city, said any generosity from the community would be greatly welcomed.

“Our food drive at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex was very successful last year and we are hoping to build on that success again this year by partnering with our friends at city hall,” Atkinson said.

Anyone who donates at least two non-perishable food items will be entered into a draw to win one of several prizes, including a family night out raffle basket’featuring $100 in gift certificates donated by Mr. Mikes and a family package including two general admission passes and two children’s admission passes, plus adult and child concession vouchers from Paradise Cinemas.

Other prizes include four draws of $25 Love Bucks vouchers and, lastly, a raffle basket filled with goodies from local businesses and drop-in family passes for the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.



