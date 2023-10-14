Williams Lake Fire Department teaches students fire prevention

Williams Lake Fire Department firefighters pose by the fire engine. Travis Flanagan, back row from left, Jacques Neuhoff, Kris Wilk, and Corey Holm. Dino Lecomte, across from left, Judy Felker, Evan Dean, Don Firth, Mikayla Arkesteyn, Kevin Heppner, Brendan Foote, Braden Fournier, Anna Heppner, Dereck Sulentich, Varinder Kamboj, Jason Chamberlin, Brucks Wedel, Trevor Schick, Kaitlyn Atkinson, Bill Page, Jessica Sutherland, Kayla Topping, Tallon Rolston, Cory Boyd, Talia Mckay, Luke Lockwood, Rob Derksen, Jacob Weigensberg, Trevor Stockdale, Jeff Bush, and Darren Sanford. Missing from photo: Chad Foffonoff, Jessica Friesen, Kait Houley, Braden Morrow, Demish Nand, Cody Nunn, Jordan Siemens, Jason Sim, Chris Thamerus, and Brad Tomelin. (Photo submitted)

The Williams Lake Fire Department is developing a new fire prevention program for elementary school students.

Lieutenant Cory Boyd is the Fire Prevention and Training officer for the department, having started in this role recently.

Boyd said they are hoping to get as many younger grades involved as possible and are developing what they hope is an engaging educational program based on the “Sparky’s School House” program, which is a National Fire Protection Association program endorsed by Emergency Management BC.

This program gives access to lesson plans for educators up to Grade 5 involving various home and life safety lessons.

“Our goal was to endorse the program and have teachers work through some of the lessons concluding with a tour of the Williams Lake firehall,” explained Boyd. This year Williams Lake Fire Department is focused on kindergarten to Grade 2 with hopes of expanding in the future, he said.

During this tour firefighters will test students fire safety knowledge, provide a fun challenge, and explore the fire trucks and some of what they may see if firefighters arrived to help in an emergency.

So far the fire hall has seven tours booked with approximately 180 students expected to attend.

