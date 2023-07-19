Williams Lake fire department food drive July 25 collects for local food bank

Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department, seen here hauling fencing for the bull riding event at the Williams Lake Stampede, Saturday, July 1, will be out collecting food for the Salvation Army food bank on Tuesday, July 25. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake Fire Department hopes to deliver some cheer to the Salvation Army Food Bank this summer through its annual Christmas in July Food Drive.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, WLFD members will go door to door collecting non-perishable food items in the areas of the Hamel subdivision and Hamel trailer park, Westridge Drive, Pigeon Avenue and Eleventh and Twelfth Avenues.

“Our annual Christmas in July event is an excellent opportunity for the Williams Lake Fire Department to do our part to support our community’s most vulnerable,” said WLFD Fire Chief and Director of Protective Services, Evan Dean.

“Every year during this campaign we are overwhelmed by the generosity of Williams Lake residents, and we hope this will be another amazing year.”

Residents in the designated areas who would like to participate are asked to place donations at their front door for firefighters to collect on the evening of Tuesday, July 25.

Donations can also be dropped off at the fire hall between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. the following day (July 26) if volunteers and members are not able to stop by your door and you are wanting to contribute.

“We are extremely grateful for all of the support we’ve received in past years for this annual event and want to, again, thank the community in advance for its wonderful support,” Dean said.

“All donations for this event go directly to the Williams Lake Salvation Army Food Bank, so it’s nice to be able to do something so impactful for one of our local partners.”



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CityWilliams Lake