Williams Lake Fire Department fills the boot for Muscular Dystrophy Canada

Williams Lake firefighters were stationed around the community Sept. 30 to Oct. 2

Williams Lake firefighters Kris Wilk, left, and Michaela Rhees along with Olive the Golden Retriever were soliciting donations for the fire department’s annual Fill the Boot drive for Muscular Dystrophy Canada on Friday, Sept. 30 outside Save-on-Foods. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake Fire Department’s Fill the Boot campaign raised more than $13,000 for Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

Firefighters were stationed outside several locations throughout the weekend for the public to make donations.



