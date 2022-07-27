Williams Lake Fire Department Christmas in July food drive delivers

Williams Lake Fire Department’s Christmas in July Food Drive took in a haul as seen here before it was packed up Wednesday, July 27 by deputy chief Joan Flaspohler, left, Salvation Army volunteer Clive Granger, fire chief Erick Peterson, Salvation Army kitchen and food bank director Tari Davidge, hamper volunteer Elvis Baptiste and thrift store manager Eric Christensen. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake residents donated 2,880 pounds of groceries to the Salvation Army through the fire department’s Christmas in July food drive held Tuesday, July 26.

“A heartfelt thank you to the Williams Lake Fire Department and the citizens of Williams Lake,” said Tari Davidge, kitchen and food bank supervisor for the Salvation Army as she and others began loading the food into the Salvation Army delivery truck Wednesday at the fire hall.

Davidge was also presented $770 in cash by Joan Flaspohler, deputy fire chief, who said she had 25 members of the fire department participate in the food drive who were also given cash donations by residents toward the cause.

“It was awesome considering how hot it was and great that we got so much in just one night,” Flaspohler said.

Davidge said the Salvation Army has seen a significant increase in hamper requests, which she attributed to the rising cost of living.

Volunteer Elvis Baptiste comes in daily to prepare food boxes to be given out on hamper days. Baptiste has been volunteering there for three years.

“Last month approximately 340 hampers were given out,” Davidge said, noting hamper days are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Additionally, the Salvation Army share shelf is serving 925 guests monthly and is available Monday to Friday from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

The shelf contains bread products, produce and dairy when available.

“This is generously donated by our local grocery stores who are partners with us in the zero food waste organizations,” Davidge said.

Thanking the people who volunteer she said they put in countless hours to make the services as successful as they are.



