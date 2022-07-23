Williams Lake Fire Department Christmas in July food drive coming up

The Williams Lake Fire Department will be doing its Christmas in July food drive Tuesday, July 26. (Tribune file photo)

The Williams Lake Fire Department (WLFD) is heating up for its annual Christmas in July Food Drive for the Salvation Army, on Tuesday, July 26, from 6 to 9 p.m.

“This year the time to support the community with this initiative is now,” said WLFD Deputy Fire Chief Joan Flaspohler in a news release. “Our department and volunteers are happy to help whenever needed and we’re asking the community to help bring assistance to those that rely on the food bank by donating non-perishable food items for us to deliver to the Salvation Army.”

WLFD members will go door to door collecting non-perishable food items in the areas of the Hamel subdivision and Hamel trailer park, Pearkes Drive and Centennial Drive, Westridge Drive and Country Club Boulevard, Western Avenue, Pigeon Avenue, Blair Street and sections of Ninth, Tenth, Eleventh and Twelfth Avenues.

Residents who would like to participate are asked to place donations at their front door for firefighters to collect on the evening of Tuesday, July 26. Donations can also be dropped off at the fire hall between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. the following day if volunteers and members are not able to stop by your door and you are wanting to contribute a donation.

“Thank you in advance, Williams Lake, for your wonderful support,” Flaspohler said.



