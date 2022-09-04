Williams Lake Film Club to screen documentary Pure Grit

The Williams Lake Film Club is excited to begin the fall season with a special screening of Pure Grit on Sept. 8, a documentary centered on the life of champion Shoshone bareback horse racer, Sharmaine Weed, and her family. Filmed by award winning documentarian, Kim Bartley, on the Wind River reservation in Wyoming, USA, the film is both a thrilling adventure, full of nerve-gripping horse race footage, and an intimate portrayal of personal, familial and societal struggle.

The film also encapsulates the thrill of young love, and Sharmaine’s fledgling relationship with girlfriend Savannah Martinez. Bartley spent three years filming with her subjects, and the narrative balances many adverse situations and hardships encountered by Sharmaine, including childhood sexual abuse, with her joys, triumphs, hopes and achievements. We are thrilled to be able to share exclusive interviews with both Sharmaine Weed and filmmaker Kim Bartley here.

In an interview with the Williams Lake Film Club, Shoshone said she was nervous to see herself the first time she watched Pure Grit, noting she had to put her insecurities aside during the filming.

“I cried watching it the first few times, because (it) captured some of the hardest times of our life. It was sad and happy tears both because I knew how excited my brother Kashe was about the documentary. And some people who were in the film have passed on to the spirit world,” she said. “The happy tears were from the fact we still are making it through and growing, staying strong, I changed my life. I became sober from my alcoholism going on two-and-a-half-years now.”

Kim Bartley, the director and cinematographer of the documentary, Pure Grit said it was a struggle to get the film made.

“… travelling back and forth was very expensive so we begged and borrowed and that took a toll but I think if you feel passionate about making a film then you take it in your stride and just keep going. I wish we had been able to include Sharmaine’s big win the summer after we had stopped filming but we had already finished the edit, that’s a big regret for both of us.”

Bartley believes Shoshone’s story will be relateable to many audiences.

“I would love women from Indigenous and Native communities to see it and both myself and Sharmaine would love it to be seen in schools and youth groups in Indigenous communities across the US and Canada,” Bartley said. “But I’d also love this film to be seen by a broad audience beyond Indigenous communities. Documentaries of this nature often exist in the niche arthouse circuit, I really hope we break out of that and get to share Sharmaine’s story and her culture with a much wider audience.”

The screening of Pure Grit takes place in Williams Lake on Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Paradise Cinemas.

Tickets are $10 and available for pre-purchase at The Open Book now. Tickets can also be purchased in the cinema lobby before the show. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m.

All net proceeds from this screening will be donated to the Williams Lake Pride Society.

The Williams Lake Film Club’s full interview with Sharmaine Weed and director Kim Bartley will be available at www.wltribune.com.

