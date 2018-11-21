Williams Lake festival welcomes all babies born in 2018

Williams Lake will be celebrating all babies born in 2018 with the fourth annual Baby Fest taking place Thursday, Nov. 22 at the Gibraltar Room from 3 to 5 p.m.
LeRae Haynes, original organizer of the event and Success By 6 co-ordinator, said she does not know how many babies were born so far this year, however she knows she welcomed 126 new babies at the festival last year.
“It was very cool, given our wildfire season and very heartening,” Haynes said, noting there was even a special display for babies born during evacuation.
Baby Fest is a unique partnership between the early childhood network in Williams Lake and Success By 6.
Haynes said they partnered with the City of Williams Lake and downtown businesses to create an event to welcome every baby born in a given year.
Each baby will receive a gift bag with books, music and gift certificates.
“Mayor Walt Cobb will be there to meet all the babies and greet them on behalf of the city,” she added.
Known for her musical abilities, Haynes said during the festival she will be a “wandering minstrel” quietly playing a ukulele to sing for babies and parents, something she always enjoys doing.
“Many parents have said that Baby Fest is an amazing network. That was neat to hear.”