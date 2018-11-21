Organizer LeRae Haynes said at the festival in 2017 she welcomed 126 babies. Photo submitted

Williams Lake festival welcomes all babies born in 2018

Success By 6 partners with the city and downtown businesses to host Baby Fest

Williams Lake will be celebrating all babies born in 2018 with the fourth annual Baby Fest taking place Thursday, Nov. 22 at the Gibraltar Room from 3 to 5 p.m.

LeRae Haynes, original organizer of the event and Success By 6 co-ordinator, said she does not know how many babies were born so far this year, however she knows she welcomed 126 new babies at the festival last year.

“It was very cool, given our wildfire season and very heartening,” Haynes said, noting there was even a special display for babies born during evacuation.

Baby Fest is a unique partnership between the early childhood network in Williams Lake and Success By 6.

Haynes said they partnered with the City of Williams Lake and downtown businesses to create an event to welcome every baby born in a given year.

Each baby will receive a gift bag with books, music and gift certificates.

“Mayor Walt Cobb will be there to meet all the babies and greet them on behalf of the city,” she added.

Known for her musical abilities, Haynes said during the festival she will be a “wandering minstrel” quietly playing a ukulele to sing for babies and parents, something she always enjoys doing.

LeRae Haynes releases her first CD

“Many parents have said that Baby Fest is an amazing network. That was neat to hear.”

Province cancelling funding for Success by 6

After funding Success by 6 for 14 years, the provincial government announced earlier this year it is discontinuing it.

Haynes has co-ordinated the program in Williams Lake for 10 years and said she and other delegates learned the program was no longer be funded while they were attending an early years conference in Richmond.

“It was a terrible shock to many of us and still is for a lot of us who have been doing this for a long long time. As we know it takes years to develop relationships between agencies and leaders in order to establish a great deal of positive trust and collaboration.”

Success By 6 will be no more as of March 2019 and Haynes and others have been “scrambling” to try and put things in place so that some of the projects in place can continue.

“Baby Fest is one of those,” she explained. “Success By 6 has, for many years, funded Family Fest, Children’s Fest, The Three-Year Old Roundup, but we are the ones who organized and started Baby Fest. While all these other projects — the City Bike Rodeo, the Tumble and Play Free Fitness Program, things we funded for many years to the tune of $30,000 a year is now gone from the area.”

Haynes said the light at the end of the tunnel has come from a recent agreement with the Williams Lake and District Credit Union.

“As of last Thursday Williams Lake and District Credit Union has agreed to take on Baby Fest as of 2019 and it will continue. We are so excited and relieved. They will partner with the city, downtown businesses and early childhood network to make it happen.”

