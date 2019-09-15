Patrick Davies photo Outgoing Williams lake Farmers Market manager Jane Bowser (left) smiles during one of the last Tuesday evening farmers markets with director Carla Krogan.

Williams Lake Farmers Market winding down for the year

The Williams Lake Farmers Market’s experiment with the Tuesday evening market has proven a success

As the market season winds down, the Williams Lake Farmers Market’s experiment with the Tuesday evening market has proven to be a success overall.

Market manager Jane Bowser said that they had high hopes for the Tuesday evening markets going into the summer, however, as is too often the case, challenging weather conditions dogged their heels. Rain and wind put a damper on some things, however, Bowser said despite this she feels it was a good first year for the Tuesday markets.

Bowser said that advertising and getting the word out about the Tuesday market was probably the greatest challenge they faced. While their selection of vendors was reduced, they made up for it in diverse quality and the 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. run time allowed most nine-to-five office workers a chance to visit the farmers market.

In the future, Bowser believes a lot of work needs to be done to promote the evening market and stress its convenience to the general public.

Read More: Tuesday evening Farmers Market delights lakecity

“It’s a little quieter, it’s slow, easy, you got the good live music so it’s just a good vibe of everyone coming together and just enjoying a nice summer afternoon with good stuff to buy,” Bowser said.

She anticipates most vendors will want to repeat the Tuesday evening market next summer and said they’ll decide when to roll it out again at the upcoming AGM.

Whatever the plan may be, Bowser will not be there to see it as she is stepping down as market manager this fall to attend Olds College in Alberta.

Bowser plans to study horticulture and said she is both excited and terrified to begin her post-secondary journey.

The Tuesday evening markets will continue every week until Sept. 24 while the regular Friday markets will go until Oct. 11, which will be a customer appreciation day.

Bowser believes the Williams Lake Farmers Market remains a great place for the lakecity to source quality local produce while enjoying some great music and a vibrant community. She thanks everyone who has come out this year and helped make it as successful as it is.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fun activities planned for Wildwood Volunteer Fire Dept. open house Sunday

Just Posted

Williams Lake Farmers Market winding down for the year

The Williams Lake Farmers Market’s experiment with the Tuesday evening market has proven a success

Williams Lake’s Cops for Cancer Tour de North riders hosting Mr. Mikes burger fundraiser Sept. 15

Hosted by Mr. Mikes, the cost will be $5 for a Mr. Mikes burger and a beverage.

Fun activities planned for Wildwood Volunteer Fire Dept. open house Sunday

The open house is slated to run from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

New grand entry for Williams Lake Regional Airport building nearing completion

Crews of OT Timber Frames’ workers have been hard at work this week on the project

Williams Lake’s Still North Design Co. strikes a chord with Canadian consumers

Founder Courtney Vreeman is thrilled with business’s success

VIDEO: Vancouver Island mayor details emergency response after fatal bus crash

Sharie Minions says she is ‘appalled’ by condition of road where bus crashed

Conservatives promise tax cut that they say will address Liberal increases

Scheer says the cut would apply to the lowest income bracket

B.C. VIEWS: Cutting wood waste produces some bleeding

Value-added industry slowly grows as big sawmills close

Fewer trees, higher costs blamed for devastating downturn in B.C. forestry

Some say the high cost of logs is the major cause of the industry’s decline in B.C.

Federal food safety watchdog says batch of baby formula recalled

The agency says it’s conducting a food safety investigation

UVic president offers condolences after two students killed in bus crash

‘We also grieve with those closest to these members of our campus community,’ Cassels says

Coming Home: B.C. fire chief and disaster dog return from hurricane-ravaged Bahamas

The pair spent roughly one week on Great Abaco Island assisting in relief efforts

Newcomer Ferland lines up with sniper Pettersson as Vancouver Canucks camp opens

Ferland provides more depth and a scoring threat up front, Pettersson says

Intelligence official charged seemed to be ‘exemplar of discretion’: UBC professor

Professor Paul Evans says he served on Cameron Ortis’s doctoral dissertation committee

Most Read