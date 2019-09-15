Williams Lake Farmers Market winding down for the year

Patrick Davies photo Outgoing Williams lake Farmers Market manager Jane Bowser (left) smiles during one of the last Tuesday evening farmers markets with director Carla Krogan.

As the market season winds down, the Williams Lake Farmers Market’s experiment with the Tuesday evening market has proven to be a success overall.

Market manager Jane Bowser said that they had high hopes for the Tuesday evening markets going into the summer, however, as is too often the case, challenging weather conditions dogged their heels. Rain and wind put a damper on some things, however, Bowser said despite this she feels it was a good first year for the Tuesday markets.

Bowser said that advertising and getting the word out about the Tuesday market was probably the greatest challenge they faced. While their selection of vendors was reduced, they made up for it in diverse quality and the 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. run time allowed most nine-to-five office workers a chance to visit the farmers market.

In the future, Bowser believes a lot of work needs to be done to promote the evening market and stress its convenience to the general public.

Read More: Tuesday evening Farmers Market delights lakecity

“It’s a little quieter, it’s slow, easy, you got the good live music so it’s just a good vibe of everyone coming together and just enjoying a nice summer afternoon with good stuff to buy,” Bowser said.

She anticipates most vendors will want to repeat the Tuesday evening market next summer and said they’ll decide when to roll it out again at the upcoming AGM.

Whatever the plan may be, Bowser will not be there to see it as she is stepping down as market manager this fall to attend Olds College in Alberta.

Bowser plans to study horticulture and said she is both excited and terrified to begin her post-secondary journey.

The Tuesday evening markets will continue every week until Sept. 24 while the regular Friday markets will go until Oct. 11, which will be a customer appreciation day.

Bowser believes the Williams Lake Farmers Market remains a great place for the lakecity to source quality local produce while enjoying some great music and a vibrant community. She thanks everyone who has come out this year and helped make it as successful as it is.



patrick.davies@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter