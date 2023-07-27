Williams Lake Farmers Market enjoys a fresh-air Friday

Smoke cleared in Williams Lake July 21, making the Williams Lake Farmer’s Market a little more lively

Jane Wellburn was getting stocked-up at the Williams Lake Farmers’ Market with local honey, farm eggs, and sunflowers on July 21, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake Farmers’ Market was buzzing again on Friday, July 21, 2023.

After a couple of quiet markets during heavy wildfire smoke in the region, the air was cleared enough for more people to be out and about and hitting the market early on July 21.

It was full of vendors and starting to see a number of patrons even before it opened last week.

For many days, streets had been quiet in the downtown, after air quality advisories meant many were keeping indoors if they could.

