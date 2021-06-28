Williams Lake Farmers Market manager Barb Scharf said the Tuesday evening market is being cancelled June 29 because of the heat wave. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Farmers Market cancels Tuesday evening event due to heat wave

Market manager said the Friday market will go as planned

Williams Lake Farmers Market is cancelling this week’s Tuesday evening market due to the heat wave.

Market manager Barb Scharf said one of the vendors contacted her worried because all of her produce would wilt in the heat so Scharf polled all the vendors to see if she should cancel the June 29 evening market.

“All but three wanted to cancel, but we do plan to be there for Friday’s market,” Scharf told the Tribune. “The forecast is for cooler weather and it is cooler in the mornings.”

Persisting heat wave breaks temperature records for Williams Lake

The market is held in the parking lot next the Cariboo Memorial Complex and it will get very hot there with Tuesday’s forecast predicting highs of 41C for Williams Lake.

“Last week’s Tuesday evening market only got busy once it started to cool down,” Scharf said, noting even the Kiwanis spray park was quiet.

One new vendor to the market, CupNCone, still plans to be on site near Kiwanis Park on Tuesday, June 29, Scharf said.

“They sell ice cream and shaved ice,” Scharf said.


Karena Sokolan crowned 2021 Williams Lake Stampede Queen
Scaled down Canada Day events planned for Williams Lake

