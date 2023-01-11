Chase Bambrick, 7, and his brother Beau, 3, participate in a craft activity at the Denisiqi Service Society table during the 3 Year Old Round Up. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake families invited to Urban Winter Family Fun Day
Denisiqi Social Services will be hosting an Urban Winter Family Fun Day at the Longhouse on Jan. 17.
The event is open to all families and will take place at the Longhouse on the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The event will offer kids activities and games and a light supper.
ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
