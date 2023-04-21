Williams Lake hasn’t had a ‘normal’ dry grad ceremony since 2019. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune file photo)

Williams Lake hasn’t had a ‘normal’ dry grad ceremony since 2019. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune file photo)

Williams Lake Dry Grad celebrations coming back bigger, better than ever

Vegas is the theme for 2023

The 2023 Williams Lake Dry Grad committee is pulling out all the stops to bring this year’s dry grad celebrations back to the way things were in pre-pandemic days.

“We have some really great things happening.” said committee co-chair Kris Beaulne.

Graduation ceremonies are set to take place in Rink 1 of Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 9.

On Saturday, June 10, will be the dry grad festivities, including the very popular Dry Grad Parade starting at 5:30 p.m. following the old route starting on Second Avenue.

After the parade, graduates will meet at the back of the complex to check in for an evening of fun in Rink 1 and Rink 2.

“We just want to give them a safe place to celebrate their graduation with lots to do.”

Dry grad will go from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. The theme for this year is Vegas, as voted on by the students.

In keeping with that theme, there will be an Elvis impersonator, six cabanas for guests to hang out in, an Eifel tower and other Vegas-themed decorations, slot machines, blackjack and roulette tables, a gaming truck, escape room, boxing with inflatables, bouncy castles, obstacle course, an escape room and of course a DJ and dance.

“We really have some great things happening.”

There will also be lots of food for the students to enjoy.

Fundraising for this year’s grad is down, but the committee is very thankful to sponsors of this year’s dry grad raffle. Top prize for the raffle is $5,000 donated by Gibraltar Mine, second prize is $2,500 donated by WLFN and third prize is two tickets donated by Pacific Coastal Air and $500 in spending money donated by Heartland Toyota.

Fundraising events still taking place include a pizza and a pint night April 27 at Boston Pizza and a burger and beer night May 6 at Fox Mountain Brewery.

The committee is still hoping for more donations of prizes, as well as more volunteers.

Contact krisjamieb@hotmail.com for more information.

READ MORE: Three Cariboo youth qualify for Performing Arts BC

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Previous story
Author Sean Arthur Joyce to read at Williams Lake Library Friday, April 21

Just Posted

Williams Lake hasn’t had a ‘normal’ dry grad ceremony since 2019. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
Williams Lake Dry Grad celebrations coming back bigger, better than ever

Cariboo Regional District office in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
CRD board approves electoral area directors’ salary increase to $28,900 from $12,900

Author Art Joyce is touring the Cariboo with his newest book, Blue Communion. (Photo submitted)
Author Sean Arthur Joyce to read at Williams Lake Library Friday, April 21

A graphic showing the process of aquamation or alkaline hydrolysis to dispose of human remains. (Image is from Wikimedia Commons by Israkress and has been brightened and cropped to fit)
Williams Lake man pushes for a more gentle return to earth burial

Pop-up banner image