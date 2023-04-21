Williams Lake Dry Grad celebrations coming back bigger, better than ever

The 2023 Williams Lake Dry Grad committee is pulling out all the stops to bring this year’s dry grad celebrations back to the way things were in pre-pandemic days.

“We have some really great things happening.” said committee co-chair Kris Beaulne.

Graduation ceremonies are set to take place in Rink 1 of Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 9.

On Saturday, June 10, will be the dry grad festivities, including the very popular Dry Grad Parade starting at 5:30 p.m. following the old route starting on Second Avenue.

After the parade, graduates will meet at the back of the complex to check in for an evening of fun in Rink 1 and Rink 2.

“We just want to give them a safe place to celebrate their graduation with lots to do.”

Dry grad will go from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. The theme for this year is Vegas, as voted on by the students.

In keeping with that theme, there will be an Elvis impersonator, six cabanas for guests to hang out in, an Eifel tower and other Vegas-themed decorations, slot machines, blackjack and roulette tables, a gaming truck, escape room, boxing with inflatables, bouncy castles, obstacle course, an escape room and of course a DJ and dance.

“We really have some great things happening.”

There will also be lots of food for the students to enjoy.

Fundraising for this year’s grad is down, but the committee is very thankful to sponsors of this year’s dry grad raffle. Top prize for the raffle is $5,000 donated by Gibraltar Mine, second prize is $2,500 donated by WLFN and third prize is two tickets donated by Pacific Coastal Air and $500 in spending money donated by Heartland Toyota.

Fundraising events still taking place include a pizza and a pint night April 27 at Boston Pizza and a burger and beer night May 6 at Fox Mountain Brewery.

The committee is still hoping for more donations of prizes, as well as more volunteers.

Contact krisjamieb@hotmail.com for more information.

READ MORE: Three Cariboo youth qualify for Performing Arts BC

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake