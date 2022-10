Brian Garland (left) and staff of Cariboo Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd proudly present the keys to a 2022 Chevrolet Spark to Ron Whittingham, owner of RL7 Mechanical Ltd. (Kathy McLean photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The 2022 Lake City Secondary Dry Grad Committee wrapped up their work by giving away a new car recently.

Ron Whittingham, owner of RL7 Mechanical, was the winner of a 2022 Chevrolet Spark.

Cariboo GM graciously sponsors the dry grad fundraiser every year.

Whittingham donated $1,500 back to the Dry Grad Committee.

