Williams Lake Dry Grad and parade back in 2022 with new location, new parade route

The Williams Lake Dry Grad and its popular parade is planned for Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Angie Mindus/Tribune file photo)

Determined to host Dry Grad in Williams Lake this year, organizers have planned an outdoor event in the upper part of the Stampede Grounds.

“We really wanted something to happen,” said grad committee co-chair Sheila Boehm. “There wasn’t anything going on for two years because of COVID.”

This will be the 33rd dry grad celebration in Williams Lake. It takes place on Saturday, June 11.

The venue will have lots of event tents with lights and decorations, fitting the theme of ‘starry night’ which was chosen by the students.

There will be a DJ, hypnotist, virtual reality truck, volleyball, Lahal and other activities.

Similar to other years there will be a variety of donated and purchased food from local restaurants and waste wise educator Mary Forbes will help with waste reduction.

“I have a dream team of such great people working on every aspect of the night. They seem to have it all in control and I could not ask for better parent volunteers.”

Other committee members include co-chair Susanne Nelson, Lisa Dyck – communications, Kendra Rogers-Calabrese – decorations, Suzanne Cochrane – activities, Kelvin Parent – fundraising, Joanne Meyrick and Sara Augustine – food, Jana Erickson and Loretta Kendrick parade, Monica Smid – baggage, Mauro Calabrese – security and Erin Derksen – finances.

Boehm said the official grad count is 260 from Lake City Secondary School, nine from Cariboo Adventist Academy and 25 from GROW Skyline.

This year’s Grad Parade route will be a bit different than in the past as well.

It will depart at 5 p.m. from the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, eventually crossing Oliver Street and in behind Shoppers Drug Mart to the side entrance of the Stampede Grounds.

At its regular meeting Tuesday, April 26, city council was asked to approve blocking off the intersection of Oliver Street and Seventh Avenue so that the grads can go through safely while in the parade.

Council voted in favour of the request, subject to RCMP and public health officer approval. Staff was directed to work with the dry grad parade committee to coordinate barricades to make sure all safety and access requirements are met.

Erickson and Kendrick in their request letter to city council noted Dry Grad is a meaningful opportunity for graduates celebrate in a drug and alcohol-free environment.

“I’m so appreciative of how much everyone helps support this. I think for a lot of these students it’s all they will ever get. They may never have a big wedding or big function. This is about them and I think it’s a nice way to do it.”

Boehm said because of the location, it will probably end at 3 a.m., rather than 5 a.m. as it has in the past.

