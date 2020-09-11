Williams Lake Dry Grad 2020 raffle winners announced

David Cassidy and his wife Shannon Craig (centre back) pick up their new Chevy Spark LS that they won through the Dry Grad 2020 raffle. Presenting the new vehicle are Dry Grad 2020 co-chair Lee-Ann Lainchbury, left, Cariboo Chrevrolet Buick GM sales and leasing representatives Cathy-Hoy Poole, Rick White and manager Doug Peters, right, and Roger Gysel, HUB International Barton commercial sales manager (second from right). (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

In a graduation year that was anything but normal, one thing remained constant — the generosity of Williams Lake in supporting the Dry Grad 2020 raffle.

Last week the winners were announced and on Wednesday, Sept. 9, first prize winner David Cassidy and his wife, Shannon Craig, claimed their brand new, shiny red, Chevy Spark LS at Cariboo GM.

Cassidy said he actually bought his ticket from GMC sales and leasing representative Cathy Hoy-Poole.

“It’s a very big donation,” said Dry Grad co-chair Lee-Ann Lainchbury of the car.

Each year the grad committee is able to raffle a vehicle because of Cariboo GM and HUB International Insurance, she added.

The second prize — an OT Timber Frames four-foot bench and three-foot table — was won by Brandon Lamont and third prize, a $500 gift certificate from United Concrete was won by Brad Paddison.

Lainchbury said the raffle sold out.



