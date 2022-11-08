Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club volunteers prep trails just before arrival of snow

Volunteers were out at Bull Mountain to brush out snowshoe trails and other pre-season prep work

About a dozen volunteers came out to help prep Bull Mountain Ski Area for the upcoming ski season on Oct. 30.

The morning was spent brushing and clearing snowshoe trails, and moving boot racks up to a temporary location near the new day lodge.

Volunteers are prepping a temporary situation for the ski school gear until the day lodge is finished and clearing out the old trailer.

The Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club has opened up memberships for the season once again and those can be purchased online at: https://www.williamslakecrosscountryskiclub.ca/club/membership-fees/

