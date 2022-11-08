Ray Hornby, from left, Leo Rankin, and Matt Burkey, were all out helping to clear snowshoe trails during a work bee at Bull Mountain on Oct. 30, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club volunteers prep trails just before arrival of snow

Volunteers were out at Bull Mountain to brush out snowshoe trails and other pre-season prep work

About a dozen volunteers came out to help prep Bull Mountain Ski Area for the upcoming ski season on Oct. 30.

The morning was spent brushing and clearing snowshoe trails, and moving boot racks up to a temporary location near the new day lodge.

Volunteers are prepping a temporary situation for the ski school gear until the day lodge is finished and clearing out the old trailer.

The Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club has opened up memberships for the season once again and those can be purchased online at: https://www.williamslakecrosscountryskiclub.ca/club/membership-fees/

Read more: Work underway as Williams Lake Cross-Country Ski Club prepares for season


ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cariboocross country skiingvolunteersWilliams Lake

Previous story
Smart 55: Regular exercise creates perfect work life balance for Williams Lake women

Just Posted

Remembrance Day services will take place across Greater Victoria on Nov. 11, 2019. (Victoria Tronina/Unsplash)
Tsq’éscen First Nation, district of 100 Mile House to honour Indigenous veterans

Ray Hornby, from left, Leo Rankin, and Matt Burkey, were all out helping to clear snowshoe trails during a work bee at Bull Mountain on Oct. 30, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club volunteers prep trails just before arrival of snow

There is fresh snow on the ground in the Williams Lake area, with temperatures dipping down to -19 C Monday, Nov. 7. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Slippery roads, blowing snow for Cariboo Chilcotin area roads, wind chill -23C

RCMP-GRC crest (File photo)
Quesnel Mounties investigating incident between 17-year-old, stranger asking for money