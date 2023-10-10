Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club to host grand opening of new lodge

New lodge and facility upgrades will be unveiled, celebrated, Oct. 15

The new cross-country ski daylodge at Bull Mountain will be unveiled and celebrated on Oct. 15 at a grand opening. (WLCCSC photo)

The Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club will be hosting the Grand Opening of its new Nordic Ski Lodge and facility upgrades on Oct. 15, 2023.

The cross-country ski facility is located just north of Williams Lake at Bull Mountain.

“It is with great anticipation and pleasure that we come to a point of readiness to present our new lodge and facility upgrades to the public,” said Robin Dawes, chair of the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club. The club is inviting the community to celebrate the grand opening on Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. of the new daylodge.

Refreshments will follow the ceremony.

She said the facility has been a long sought-after dream, and will help to establish a vibrant destination tourism corridor which will cater to the growing interest in accessible cross country skiing.

“Our new lodge complements our extensive trail network, high-quality programming and supports the growing demand and interest in Nordic skiing in the Cariboo,” stated a release from the club.

The club said they are grateful for the encouragement and support they have received locally, regionally, provincially, and federally.

The province, in collaboration with Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism, helped support the project. There weres also financial contributions from Northern Development Initiative Trust, Pacific Economic Development Canada and the Cariboo Regional District.

Local businesses also helped out, including West Fraser, Tolko, United Concrete, and the many volunteers who have played an integral role in making this project a reality.

“Congratulations to the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club (WLCCSC) on their grand opening,” said Amy Thacker, CEO, Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism (CCCT).

“As part of stimulating the economy, and realizing local jobs, CCCT looks forward to collaborating with the WLCCSC to host sports tourism, leisure, and business events across multiple seasons that sustainably improve our local and regional visitor economy.”

We look forward to standing together with our neighbours both north and south in the development of a vibrant destination tourism corridor which, to the mutual economic and social benefit of all, will provide an additional link in a corridor catering to the growing interest in accessible cross country ski touring experience.” Robin Dawes, Chair of the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club.

“The Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club’s new facility is a welcome addition to the region and an excellent way to encourage and promote healthy living and sports tourism.” Joel McKay, CEO at Northern Development Initiative Trust.

With the creation of the new daylodge, Williams Lake will join a corridor of high-quality nordic ski touring opportunities, noted Dawes.

The club said it is specifically focusing on:

· Serving the community with a comfortable, safe, and inclusive environment

· Promoting active living, innovative programming, and affordable, environmentally responsible winter sports.

· Participating with neighbouring communities to increase opportunities for recreational and competitive events in the growing sport of cross-country skiing.

· Enhancing the destination tourism economic potential across multiple seasons both locally and regionally.

The club said their accomplishments have now earned the community the honour to host the BC Winter Games Regional Trials which will be held at Bull Mountain Dec 30, 2023.

In preparation to host this big event, the club have completed the training of 10 level 1 officials in October and will be hosting level 2 training scheduled for early November.

For more information, please contact Robin Dawes at Robindawes2@gmail.com

Cariboocross country skiing