Williams Lake couple work to raise money for youth mental health

Some of the trees prepped and ready for the fundraiser on Dec. 11 towards youth mental health. (Regan Stanchfield Photo)

A local small business is going to create some Christmas cheer for people in the community and help out Canadian youth at the same time.

Robin’s Nest Creations on South Lakeside in Williams Lake will be hosting a fundraiser on Dec. 11, with Christmas trees for sale and a concession stand with hot dogs, snacks, and drinks for patrons to help raise money for youth mental health.

Regan Stanchfield and her partner Tim Hurley both work in the local school system and have seen firsthand the rising numbers of mental health issues young people are facing.

“We really, really want to bring awareness to youth mental health,” said Stanchfield. “Something’s gotta change for these poor kids.”

The family-run business is hoping to have at least 30 trees to sell towards the fundraiser, with donations over $10 netting the patrons a tree and they are expecting Lorne Doerkson MLA, Cariboo-Chilcotin to make an appearance in support of the event.

The proceeds will be donated to the Canadian Mental Health Association towards the Ride Don’t Hide event which will take place in June, earmarked for youth mental health.

The event will take place at 1900 South Lakeside Drive from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Read More: B.C. continues expansion of Foundry youth mental health network

Read More: Advocates say Canada’s youth mental health crisis has ‘life and death’ stakes



ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cariboo