Bunnie and LLona Godin enjoy decorating their property and home at 970 Second Ave. North for Christmas each year, something they have done for about 10 years. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)

Williams Lake couple light up neighbourhood for Christmas

The Godins decorate their front, backyards and house extensively

For almost a decade a Williams Lake couple has gone all out when it comes to Christmas decorations.

Bunnie and Llona Godin live at 970 Second Avenue North and put an extensive number of lights in both the front and backyards.

“The house is going to get it next,” Llona said Saturday, Nov. 28 after the couple finished adding the lights to a tall spruce tree in the front yard. “We have a lot of decorations for inside too.”

Knowing the public appreciates their efforts, Bunnie said they see people constantly stopping to see the displays.

“It’s already getting busy,” Bunnie said as a truck stopped across the street and the people inside the vehicle were looking at the lights.

Llona said she has always liked Christmas.

“As the trees got bigger, they took more lights,” she said. “We have got decorations for Christmas and birthdays quite often from our children.”

In support of frontline workers during the pandemic, the Godins also put up a red heart made of lights on the outside of their home.

Retired, Llona last worked at Gladdie’s Fashions near the Bank of Montreal and Bunnie, 73, hauls chips for Ryler Bulk from Williams Lake to the Langley area four to five times a week.

