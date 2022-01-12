Williams Lake council approves funding for free city-wide Family Day celebration

Various winter activities will be planned for city’s parks

This year there will be more to do on Family Day in Williams Lake.

The city is planning to host a free celebration on Monday, Feb. 21, with various activities in Boitanio Park, Kiwanis Park and at the Stampede Grounds.

While the full plan has yet to be finalized, the city’s director of community services Stacey Miranda brought a financial request to city council during its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 11, so there would be enough time to order supplies for the events.

Responding, council approved allocating up to $15,450 from the city’s pandemic fund, money it received from the province’s COVID Safe Restart Grant.

Miranda envisions daytime snow park activities in Boitanio Park such as snowshoeing, snowperson building and rail activities, while Kiwanis Park will host activity stations for snow painting and snow sculpting.

In the evening the plan is to have a bonfire and fireworks at the Stampede Grounds with free cocoa and hotdogs.

“This would be a one-time expansion of the annual Family Day BC Statutory Holiday,” she noted in her report to council.

