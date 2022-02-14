Williams Lake confectioner is melting hearts by melting chocolate for Valentine’s Day

Kim Judd shows off one of her chocolate bouquets, melting hearts with melting chocolates on Valentine’s Day. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Friends and loved ones often express some affection with confection on Valentine’s Day.

Kim Judd was living in Whistler and working at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler when she took a seminar on chocolate and became enamoured with edible art and the transformation of liquid to solid.

Since 1998, the creative use of chocolate has been her winter pastime and she likes to use Valentine’s Day to reach out to those closest to her — both family and friends.

Each year, Kim says she starts planning in December what she will do in February and this year she is creating chocolate bouquets for her side gig Kimmy J’s Confectionery and Chocolates to mark the occasion, and smaller candy-grams as well.

She also planned on doing chocolate-dipped strawberries, but is now uncertain stores will get the treats in time.

Some chocolates will be available for order at the Station House Gallery and some available there for purchase.

