Williams Lake community volunteer income tax program suspended indefinitely

Co-ordinator Surinderpal Rathor said people have until June 1, 2020 to file

Sittings with the community volunteer income tax program (CVITP) are postponed until further notice.

Surinderpal Rathor, co-ordinator of the program in Williams Lake, said due to COVID-19 they are taking all safety precautions.

“We are suspending all of our income tax preparation sittings, effective immediately,” Rathor said Wednesday, adding the federal government has extended the tax filing deadline to June 1, 2020.

Rathor said if anyone has questions to call him at 250-392-0909.

Earlier this week, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said if the Canada Revenue Agency determines individuals or corporations owe any taxes, they will have until Sept. 1 to pay them.

He said he has also been speaking with banks about finding ways to help Canadians through this difficult time, including six-month deferrals for mortgage payments and allowing people to skip a payment on their credit cards.

Morneau also encouraged Canadians to speak directly with their banks about the support they need.

