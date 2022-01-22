Williams Lake Columneetza students give back to community through bake sale

Mr. Tyne’s Grade 7 students held the sale over two days in December

Grade 7 students from Mr. Tyne’s class at Columneetza took it upon themselves to successfully raise funds for the local food bank recently.

The group hosted a bake sale at their school Dec. 8, 2021 and raised $125, which they donated to the Salvation Army food bank.

“It made me feel like we helped quite a bit,” said student Mai-Lei Erlandson.

Bella Hilton said the students baked everything from cookies, to cupcakes to lemon squares and sold it over a two-day bake sale at their school.

The students said they hope to have another fundraiser sometime this year to help those in need.

