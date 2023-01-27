Williams Lake école Nesika students win poster contest

Ecole Nesika Vice-Principal Dwayne Benvin, from left, honours student winners of the Remembrance poster contest: Harlow Anderson, first place, B/W poster, Bravin Baldwin, second place, B/W poster, and Eleanor Dean, first place, Junior colour poster. (Photo courtesy of Ecole Nesika)

Ecole Nesika Elementary would like to celebrate three students who were recently recognized as winners in the Legion Remembrance Poster/Literary Contest.

Each year, Royal Canadian Legions across the country ask for young people to submit posters and writing on the theme of Remembrance. Writings can be in the form of short essays or poems.

Any Canadian school student can enter, and the local Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 judges the local entries, with first place in each category moving up to “zones”.

Poster categories are: Primary (Grades 1,2 and 3), Junior (Grades 4,5, and 6), Intermediate (Grades 7, 8 and 9) and Senior (Grades 10, 11 and 12). Writing categories only include the Junior, Intermediate and Senior grades.

Local first place posters from Williams Lake’s Branch 139 have been sent to Quesnel for zones.

