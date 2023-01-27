Ecole Nesika Vice-Principal Dwayne Benvin, from left, honours student winners of the Remembrance poster contest: Harlow Anderson, first place, B/W poster, Bravin Baldwin, second place, B/W poster, and Eleanor Dean, first place, Junior colour poster. (Photo courtesy of Ecole Nesika)

Ecole Nesika Vice-Principal Dwayne Benvin, from left, honours student winners of the Remembrance poster contest: Harlow Anderson, first place, B/W poster, Bravin Baldwin, second place, B/W poster, and Eleanor Dean, first place, Junior colour poster. (Photo courtesy of Ecole Nesika)

Williams Lake école Nesika students win poster contest

Ecole Nesika Elementary would like to celebrate three students who were recently recognized as winners in the Legion Remembrance Poster/Literary Contest.

Each year, Royal Canadian Legions across the country ask for young people to submit posters and writing on the theme of Remembrance. Writings can be in the form of short essays or poems.

Any Canadian school student can enter, and the local Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 judges the local entries, with first place in each category moving up to “zones”.

Poster categories are: Primary (Grades 1,2 and 3), Junior (Grades 4,5, and 6), Intermediate (Grades 7, 8 and 9) and Senior (Grades 10, 11 and 12). Writing categories only include the Junior, Intermediate and Senior grades.

Local first place posters from Williams Lake’s Branch 139 have been sent to Quesnel for zones.

Read more: Williams Lake high school students are snow angels for a day

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Royal Canadian LegionSchool District No 27 (Cariboo-Chilcotin)Williams Lake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Williams Lake high school students are snow angels for a day

Just Posted

Ecole Nesika Vice-Principal Dwayne Benvin, from left, honours student winners of the Remembrance poster contest: Harlow Anderson, first place, B/W poster, Bravin Baldwin, second place, B/W poster, and Eleanor Dean, first place, Junior colour poster. (Photo courtesy of Ecole Nesika)
Williams Lake école Nesika students win poster contest

One of the Interlakes VFDs fire trucks which they received in 2019. (Diana Forster photo).
CRD to assess Interlakes fire hall issues around training assessments

(File photo)
School buses not running due to road conditions in Cariboo Chilcotin

Canfor announced Jan. 25 it is closing its Houston sawmill but has a plan, if approved, to build a new one. (Black Press file photo)
MLA calls for strong response following Houston mill closure announcement