Williams Lake city council pays tribute to the late Susan Zacharias

After 10 years on city council, and three years as a Cariboo Regional District director, Sue Zacharias was proud of the work she and her colleagues had accomplished in help shape Williams Lake during that time. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Mayor Surinderpal Rathor paid tribute at a regular council meeting this week to former city councillor Susan Zacharias who died on Sept. 6, 2023.

“Today is a very sad day for this council and me equally,” Rathor said.

Zacharias, who was 74, served on city council from 2008 to 2018, for two terms she served alongside Rathor.

She also served as the Area D director for the Cariboo Regional District from 2005 to 2008.

Zacharias wore “many, many hats,” Rathor said, noting whenever he was involved with fundraising and asked for her support she always told him to consider it “done.”

“I would like to request each and every one of you in the chamber to recognize Sue’s contribution, not only to city hall but to the community of Williams Lake,” Rathor said.

He then invited everyone to stand and join him for a moment of silence.

“Thank you Sue. My condolences on behalf of the mayor’s office and the council’s office to Sue Zacharias and her family.”

During the roundtable at the meeting, Coun. Sheila Boehm said Zacharias was a long-standing contributor the community who will be missed.

Coun. Jazmyn Lyons offered her condolences, noting Zacharias was city liaison for the Downtown Williams Lake BIA when she was vice-president.

When Lyons was first considering running for city council, Zacharias was very encouraging.

“She said she’d help me campaign and everything,” Lyons said. “We didn’t have much of a relationship at that point but that shows you what kind of a wonderful person she was.”

In 2018, Zacharias told the Tribune her motivation for getting involved in local politics had a lot to do with her children and grandchildren who lived in Williams Lake.

“I wanted to help shape the destiny of our community,” she said at the time. “I would love for Williams Lake to be that kind of energetic and prosperous city where our kids and grandkids can choose to come back and raise a family here.”

Born and raised in North Vancouver, she moved to the Cariboo with her husband in 1967.

She worked at the Station House Gallery, the Williams Lake Tribune and Cariboo GM.

Later she worked with her husband Paul Zacharias at his business United Concrete and Gravel Ltd.

When Zacharias decided not to run for council again in 2018 she said she felt it was great timing.

“Thirteen years to the community was great and I’ve learned lots. I’ll gladly serve on any committees that are offered,” she told the Tribune at the time.

She said being in local government was “addicting”, but she realized it was OK to let go.

“I realized I could keep going because issues and projects will never be finished and there will always be something more.”

Zacharias also said the 2017 wildfires proved the strength of the region and brought out the best of the majority of citizens.

A memorial service will be held for Zacharias on Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Cariboo Community Church at 2 p.m.

READ MORE: International Women’s Day: Sue Zacharias

READ MORE: VIDEO: Williams Lake city councillor will not seek re-election in 2018

With a file from Tara Sprickerhoff

Don’t miss out on reading the latest local, provincial and national news offered at the Williams Lake Tribune. Sign up for our free newsletter here.



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

follow us on Twitter

City HallWilliams Lake