Williams Lake city council approves $5,000 for youth-led mural

The Foundry Cariboo Chilcotin youth-led mural at 51 Fourth Avenue South began taking shape Sunday, Aug. 15 and by Tuesday, Aug. 17, is looking very vibrant. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Young artists working on a new mural in Williams Lake learned Tuesday evening city council had approved $5,000 in funding toward the project.

During its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 17, council unanimously approved allocating the city’s 2021 mural contribution toward the project.

“It’s beautiful,” said Mayor Walt Cobb of the mural.

Local artists Tiffany Jorgensen is overseeing the mural, which is been painted on the side of building that will house Foundry Cariboo Chilcotin at 51 Fourth Avenue South.

It will be one-stop shop for youth to access mental health care, substance use services, primary care, social services and peer supports.

Jorgensen said the youth started painting Sunday and plan to complete it before school resumes.

Each day around a dozen youth have shown up to participate.

“There are still some youth who want to paint who cannot make it this week, but there will be space left for all of them.”

Allison McKinnon, 14, said they did the basic blockings and outlining on the first day, on day two they started painting oceans, skies and stars.

“Now we are starting to add in the details, it’s pretty sick,” she said.

Jorgensen said she is meeting many youth with incredible talent.

“The magic is coming out,” she added.

In a report to council recommending the funding, economic development officer Beth Veenkamp noted council sought feedback on the youth-led mural design from the community members of the mural policy working group before considering the funding request.

Once this design was received from the Foundry Cariboo Chilcotin, staff consulted with the DWL Association, Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society and Community Arts Council of Williams Lake, and obtained a consensus that the project is a good fit for the city’s 2021 mural contribution, Veenkamp stated.

The mural is 10 feet tall and spans the entire length of the north side of the building.

