Williams Lake city council acknowledges late WLFN councillor Rick Gilbert

‘He was always so generous with his wisdom,” said Coun. Michael Moses

Williams Lake First Nation councillor Rick Gilbert co-ordinated getting a cenotaph installed at Sugar Cane that includes the name of Secwepemc veterans. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake city councillor Michael Moses acknowledged Williams Lake First Nation councillor and former chief Rick Gilbert who passed away on Monday, Sept. 11.

“Rick Gilbert is a knowledge keeper, former chief, he was the band’s very first band administrator. He was very long-serving and very well respected, not only in his community but in this region as a whole and this whole country,” Moses said at the end of the regular city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Moses said Gilbert achieved many things in his life for his family, his community, his band and all Indigenous people as a whole.

“He was always so generous with his time and his wisdom. Any time I had questions for him, he was there for me.”

Gilbert knew Moses’ father well.

“I was extremely proud to have the opportunity to continue that relationship,” Moses said as he held back tears.

Moses said during the last council-to-council meeting between city council and WLFN, Gilbert made a suggestion that Indigenous names be added to street signs in Williams Lake.

“That was something that resounded with me at the time and even before that.”

During the council meeting Tuesday, council approved an agenda item directing staff to provide a report updating the city’s street naming policy with options of having Indigenous names included as a second line on street signs.

“It is just a coincidence, but it is very timely and it feels very appropriate and it makes me feel like we are respecting his memory in even more ways than we would have otherwise,” Moses said.

Moses sent his condolences to Gilbert’s wife, children and community.

In Secwepemc Moses said “thank you” to “one of the greatest and most respected leaders in history.”

Coun. Sheila Boehm said Gilbert was a long-standing contributor the community who will be missed.

She said Rick watched the livestream of the federal government’s apology to WLFN on Sunday, Sept. 10 and was missed at the Second Annual Speaking our Truth Pow Wow hosted by WLFN.

Coun. Jazmyn Lyons said it was not shocking news about Gilbert’s passing because he had been ill, but it was still “extremely sad and disappointing.”

“Especially after being present for such a monumentous event at the Williams Lake First Nation on Sunday and then attending the pow pow. It was an emotional weekend all around.”

Mayor Surinderpal Rathor said he knew Gilbert for more than 30 years.

“I learned lots from Mr. Gilbert, no question.”

Rathor offered his “hearfelt” condolences on behalf the community, his family and the mayor’s office.

A residential school survivor, Gilbert travelled to Rome in April 2022 to witness the historic apology of Pope Francis in Rome.

While there he also met with the bishop of the Oblate House at the Vatican as the Oblates were the order that established St. Joseph’s Mission in 1886.

There will be drumming for Gilbert on Monday, Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. at Cariboo-Chilcotin Funeral Services prior to his cremation.

A funeral mass will be held for him on Thursday, Oct. 5 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Following the service there will be a procession to Chief William Pow Wow Arbor for a traditional ceremony, feast and lahal.

