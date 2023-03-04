The Lakers Car Club in Williams Lake hosted what felt like a festival of cars from foreign to domestic and motorbikes to tough trucks and everything in between on May 29, 2022 in downtown Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Lakers Car Club in Williams Lake hosted what felt like a festival of cars from foreign to domestic and motorbikes to tough trucks and everything in between on May 29, 2022 in downtown Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake city approves 27th annual Lakers Car Club Spring Roundup Show and Shine

Start your engines, things are gearing up for annual celebration of all things chrome, car and combustion

Williams Lake city council approved the Lakers Car Club’s annual Spring Round-up Show and Shine taking place Sunday, May 28 in Williams Lake.

The event closes downtown streets from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oliver Street between Mackenzie Avenue and Second Avenue, First Avenue between Yorston Street and Borland Street including Courthouse Square and city-owned parking lots adjacent to Yorston Street and 97 First Avenue South.

Council determined city staff will also work with emergency services to coordinate barricades and ensure safety requirements are met.

