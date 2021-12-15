Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce executive assistant Talia McKay, left, and first vice-president Charlene Harrison launched the chamber’s Spark into Christmas drive Wednesday, Dec. 1. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce executive assistant Talia McKay, left, and first vice-president Charlene Harrison launched the chamber’s Spark into Christmas drive Wednesday, Dec. 1. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake chamber aims to help seniors with Spark into Christmas

Donations will be accepted unti Friday, Dec. 17

Once again the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with the Seniors Activity Centre to collect donations for seniors in time for Christmas.

It is the second year the chamber launched the Spark into Christmas campaign with the intent to promote shopping local and support local seniors.

Last year the campaign very successful and saw locals donating puzzles, gift cards, mittens, scarves, festive snacks and more to brighten seniors’ holidays.

All donations can be dropped off at the Tourism Discovery Centre at 1660 Broadway Avenue or the Seniors Activity Centre at 176 Fourth Ave. North until Friday, Dec. 17.

