Good Food Box donation challenge issued by Williams Lake business for those in need

Daily Stash Cannabis started the challenge this week

Daily Stash Cannabis owners Roy and Evelyn Buxbaum are challenging anyone with the means to purchase and donate at least one box of food from the Good Food Box program in Williams Lake and donate it to families in need.

“No one knows right now how long the current situation will affect our community and the world,” Buxbaum said.

“What we do know is that we have friends and neighbours struggling to keep food on their table and they can use our support.”

The Buxbaums said they purchased 10 food boxes which they will then donate to families in need.

The next Good Food Box will be delivered April 20 in Williams Lake.

The program is run by the Women’s Contact Society and offers a monthly option for people to purchase a Good Food Box for themselves or to donate to a family in need.

The box offers a substantial amount of fresh produce at a discounted price of $15 each.

To purchase a box, contact Michelle Stevens at 250-392-4118. If you are in need of a box of food, contact Daily Stash Cannabis who is teaming up with Pick Your Poison Delivery Service for the challenge.

“It’s a critical time in Williams Lake right now,” said Stevens, noting she has seen an increased need for food due to COVID-19. “We are definitely taking donations for food boxes.”

